Buffets, LLC and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Explore the Wonders of Winter With New Family Night Program, Starting January 9

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Buffets, LLC® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are exploring the wonder of the winter season with their latest Family Night program. The seven-week series, Winter Wonders, starts on Thursday, January, 9, 2020. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“Now that the new year is here, we wanted to capture the awe-inspiring aspects of the season and look forward to an exciting 2020 with our newest Family Night,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Winter takes on different forms depending on which part of the world you live. Our team put together a program filled with fun, engaging and educational elements about winter around the globe that may be enjoyed by kids and their parents.”

The Winter Wonders Family Night is a seven-week program that spotlights the coolest season of the year and the magic that occurs during this time. Kids will learn about natural wonders that happen only during winter, how animals and plants transform during the season, popular characters associated with colder weather, and more. Each week will feature a different theme that is inspired by winter.

From January 9 through February 20, restaurants will be offering the following weekly themes.

January 9: Now, We’re Seeing 2020

January 16: Winter Around the World

January 23: Winter Wonders

January 30: Who Let the Groundhog Out?

February 6: The Nature Of Winter

February 13: Happy Valentine’s Day

February 20: Winter Tales



Throughout the promotion, guests may register for their chance to win an awesome home recreation set, complete with a 1st place grand prize of a 4 in 1 Game Table. Along with 4 runner up prize packs which will include: (4) Cozy Socks – 2 adults 2 kids (4) Coffee Mugs & Hot Cocoa Kits, as well as four meal passes to any of the Buffets or Furr’s restaurants with the Winter Wonders Family Night Sweepstakes. Entries will be accepted at participating stores or online at www.FamilyNightSweepstakes.com. One entry per family.

Family Night offers wholesome fun for the entire family to enjoy together. Every Thursday also offers discounted meals for kids, when they can eat for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. – close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Buffets, LLC currently operates 67 restaurants in 23 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 16 restaurants across 4 states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

