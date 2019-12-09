Buffets, LLC and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Announce Holiday Hours, Open Christmas and New Year’s

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Buffets, LLC® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s® and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® will be serving up a special Christmas Day menu on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday favorites, including desserts, will highlight the offerings. Menus may vary.

“Our Christmas Day menu features a number of fan favorites that may be enjoyed all in one place. You can save time on cooking and indulge in your holiday cravings at our table,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We are delighted to offer warm, homestyle meals for guests who either don’t want to bother cooking or simply need a place to go for the holidays.”

On Christmas Day, the holiday menus will be available throughout the day. Special holiday pricing may apply for adults and seniors. Restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

In addition to being open on Christmas Day, restaurants will also be operating on Christmas Eve. All locations will be open from 11a.m – 3 p.m. on December 24.

On New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day, the restaurants will be open during normal store hours. Please check your local restaurant for details.

