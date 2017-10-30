Buffet All Day At Pizza Inn

Customers can now enjoy their favorite pizza, salad, pasta and appetizers all day long

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn fans no longer have to plan their day around their favorite buffet because the popular pizza chain is now offering an All Day Buffet.

Pizza Inn previously opened its pizza, salad, pasta and appetizer buffet during certain times of the day but after talking to customers during a quantitative and qualitative study conducted by ZenMango, Pizza Inn found that customers were clamoring to eat the buffet all day long.

“Our buffet has always been a huge success,” said Denise Pedini, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “We really value the opinions of our guests and after receiving suggestions that we should offer our buffet all day from some of our customers, we decided to pursue the idea further. So we conducted research and came to the conclusion that expanding our buffet would be the best move. This provides a mealtime solution for moms who need to feed hungry kids right after school, college students that want to eat between classes and teams that need to be fed in between tournament games. It’s a win-win for our guests and our restaurants and we are thrilled to have completed the conversion process.”

A majority of the Pizza Inn locations have officially converted to the All Day Buffet, as of Oct. 23. So be sure to visit your favorite Pizza Inn buffet anytime from open to close and indulge in this exciting new offer. There are 95 Pizza Inn buffet restaurants system-wide. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

