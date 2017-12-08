Buffalo Wings & Rings Wraps Up Successful Chip in for the Cause Fundraising Campaign

Club-level Sports Restaurant Chain Raises More than $17,000 for American Cancer Society During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cincinnati, OH (Restaurant News Release) Buffalo Wings & Rings once again dedicated proceeds earned during their annual “Chip in for the Cause” promotion to aid in cancer awareness and research through a limited time offer menu and promotional t-shirt that were both available during the four weeks of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The menu featured pink tortilla chips, spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip and a signature pink cocktail, the Blushing Buffalo, from October 2 through November 5. The company pledged to donate $1 for every LTO item ordered and the net proceeds from t-shirts purchased during the campaign to the American Cancer Society. In total, Buffalo Wings & Rings raised $17,536 through the initiative.

“We are committed to doing our part to improve the communities we serve throughout the country, and specifically we are proud to give back during our annual ‘Chip in for the Cause’ campaign to help aid in the fight against cancer,” said Nader Masadeh, chief executive officer of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We were thrilled with how our franchisees and our guests rallied behind this program for the second year in a row. We look forward to continuing to find ways to make a positive impact in the coming year.”

When guests purchased any of the pink LTO items, they received a pledge card that was displayed in their local restaurant, highlighting who or what inspired them to show their support. Nearly $8,000 was raised from t-shirt sales during the “Chip in for the Cause” promotion and more than $9,500 was raised through sales of the Buffalo Chicken Dip and Blushing Buffalo.

“We take our responsibility to our communities seriously and we aim to touch even more lives moving forward,” said Diane Matheson, director of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We are so pleased with the response to our ‘Chip in for the Cause’ and have much more planned for 2018 and beyond.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings recently brought back their holiday menu due to popular demand. The Buffalo Wings & Rings holiday menu is available from November 19 until December 25 and features Holiday Spice Wings and two festive cocktails, Berry Merry Bourbon and It’s a Wonderful Spice.

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 75 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

