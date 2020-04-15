Buffalo Wings & Rings Rolls Out Family Packs for Takeout and Delivery

The elevated sports restaurant offers guests budget-friendly, family-sized meals intended to feed a family of four.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the nation continues to practice social distancing, Buffalo Wings & Rings has announced the launch of its family packs to provide an easy lunch or dinner option for a family of four. The family packs are available starting Wednesday, April 15th.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering two options for the family packs, which come with the choice of two sharable sides: The Alley Oop and Designated Hitter.

Alley Oop ($39.99): 14 jumbo-sized chicken tenders with choice of two dipping sauces and two sharable sides.

The Designated Hitter ($42.99): 14 jumbo-sized chicken tenders with Chipotle Ranch and BBQ dipping sauces; tortilla chips and chili con queso and two sharable sides.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is also offering its Party Pack, intended to feed six to eight people, which includes 30 wings, choice of two sauces, and a party-sized appetizer trio of pretzel bites, potato wedges and tortilla chips, with large sides of queso and salsa.

“We’re continuing to navigate the crisis as a unified system and are constantly developing creative ways to adapt our business to help our franchise owners capture takeout any carryout orders while our dining rooms are closed,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “The family packs provide a simple, worry-free option for families to enjoy the Buffalo Wings & Rings food they crave from the comfort of their homes. We are thankful to be able to continue serving our loyal customers during this time and appreciate the support we have received from our guests.”

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com .