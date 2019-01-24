Buffalo Wings & Rings Prepares for The Big Game on Sunday, February 3 with In-House and Takeout Options

Elevated Sports Restaurant Franchise Offers Deals for Enjoying Game Either On or Offsite

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) With the biggest football game of the year approaching on Sunday, February 3, and with the shift in consumer focus to third-party delivery, takeout and catering options, Buffalo Wings & Rings is prepared to offer customers a variety of deals they can enjoy either in a restaurant or in the comfort of their own homes with family and friends.

Gameday deals will include bundled party packs, special pre-order discounts, brand merchandise and more.

“More customers want to enjoy their favorite foods at home, and Buffalo Wings & Rings is proud to offer them that option,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “This is historically one of our biggest sales days throughout the system, and this year on February 3 we’re prepared to jump on the increasing consumer demand for delivery and takeout options.”

In 2018, Buffalo Wings & Rings sold nearly 200,000 wings across their entire system on game day. This represented a nearly 45 percent increase from an average Sunday, and the brand is expecting an even bigger sales day this year.

“In 2018, only 16 percent of off-premise orders were placed online on game day,” said Masadeh. “We expect that number to be much higher this year. Our deals are aimed at creating a more convenient experience for our customers. This is especially true for our game-day party pack bundle, which will help customers take the guesswork out of how much food they’ll need in order to feed a large group.”

Gameday options include the following:

Special game-day party pack bundle that feeds 10 people including 50 boneless or traditional wings and two party-sized starters with dips.

Free insulated tote bag for all carryout orders (while supplies last) – Each bag will contain $5 off $30 bounceback offer valid for the month of February.

Exclusive Club ’84 offer for $10 off online pre-orders of $75 or more when placed by 2/1.

Certain Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurants will also host “Buffabowls” – in-restaurant parties that will include activities such as raffles and kid-friendly activities. Incoming customers will want to check their local Buffalo Wings & Rings social media pages for more specific information.

“We’re very excited to offer these deals in time for the big game, and we’re thrilled to give our loyal customers the option of enjoying our delicious food in our restaurants or at home with their friends and family,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings Vice President of Marketing Diane Matheson. “Customers want convenience, and we want them to know that with our brand, we’re going to do everything we can to accommodate them and even help them get some fun swag.”

For more information, visit https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com