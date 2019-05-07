Buffalo Wings & Rings Partners with Punchh for Omnichannel Loyalty Program

Data-driven strategy fosters 1:1 customer relationships with meaningful lifetime value

San Mateo, Calif. and Cincinnati (RestaurantNews.com) Punchh , a leader in digital marketing solutions for physical retailers, today announced that it’s launched a new loyalty program for Buffalo Wings & Rings, an elevated sports restaurant with more than 55 locations across the country. The program, called ‘Buffalo Sauciety’, allows the popular franchise to engage customers through multiple channels with timely, personalized communications that drive sales and increase loyalty.Using the Punchh Restaurant Marketing CloudTM, Buffalo Wings & Rings can merge digital and in-store data for a holistic view of how its customers engage with the brand, and then use machine learning for segmentation to create a tailored experience for every guest.

“Buffalo Wings & Rings already keeps diners coming back for more by serving great food in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh. “We look forward to helping this beloved franchise further develop and nurture direct relationships with its customers at every touchpoint.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings conducted a thorough evaluation of several potential partners and ultimately decided to launch the program with Punchh based on its ability to offer a comprehensive solution with a user-friendly dashboard. It was also impressed with Punchh’s ability to collect and analyze massive amounts of data, thus allowing the brand to understand its customers on a personal level.

“Other vendors said they could do these things, but Punchh was a clear winner in having already developed the functionality that we needed,” said Linsey Case, senior marketing manager at Buffalo Wings & Rings. “There is nothing more important to Wings & Rings than the relationships we maintain with our most loyal customers. We make every effort to personalize their experience and provide them not only with great food, but also offers and rewards that reward their loyalty. Punchh takes that real-world commitment to our customers and brings it to our online Sauciety in an extremely powerful way.”

The Buffalo Sauciety program has been well-received by diners, and rewards guests with a point for each dollar they spend (excluding alcohol, gift cards, catering and retail) with the ability to redeem every 100 points for a $10 reward. It also incentivizes members with birthday and anniversary offers as well as additional “surprise and delight” rewards based on purchase behavior and visit frequency.

To learn more about Punchh and its services please visit www.punchh.com . For more information on Buffalo Wings & Rings please visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

About Punchh

Punchh is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for physical retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and omnichannel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Punchh offers partners access to real-time consumer information via a live dashboard, enabling them to create and launch campaigns, target specific user segments and review guest feedback. Marketers can connect with customers across any channel through loyalty, offers, ordering, payments, feedback, surveys, gift cards, games and more. More than 160 global enterprise brands rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous to loyalist.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

