Buffalo Wings & Rings “One Franchise Fee for Life” Incentive Ending December 31

Franchise Restaurant Brand Offering One-Time Franchise Fee Incentive Opportunity for Qualified Operators Until End of Year

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) With less than three months until the end of 2018, Buffalo Wings & Rings is nearing the end of an incentive aimed at challenging the “nickel and dime” mentality of many franchisors towards growth with multi-unit franchisees. Earlier this year, Buffalo Wings & Rings, a growing 80+ unit global elevated sports restaurant brand, introduced the industry to its “One Franchise Fee for Life” franchise development incentive valid for qualified operators who sign on or before December 31, 2018.

The incentive is an opportunity for growth-minded franchisees to save significantly in fees over the course of their expansion with the Buffalo Wings & Rings brand and a reversal of a trend in recent years of franchise brands significantly increasing fees charged to multi-unit operators while also decreasing the level of additional support. Those interested are encouraged to apply at https://ownabuffalo.com.

“The ‘One Franchise Fee for Life’ incentive was developed as a way for us to show an early commitment to the men and women who join the Buffalo Wings & Rings system and want to grow alongside the brand, without being nickel-and-dimed during that growth,” said Dan Doulen, Director of Franchise Development for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “Multi-unit operators across the franchise industry provided us feedback that they don’t like paying franchise fees when opening new locations. The success and growth of our operators is the primary focus at Buffalo Wings & Rings. We want to show a reinvestment in the operators leading our company into the future.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings’ “One Franchise Fee for Life” franchise development incentive simplifies the franchise fee for new and expanding operators. Franchisees will pay a one-time $40,000 fee, allowing them to open as many approved locations as they please within a development schedule and within current strategic growth areas.

The incentive will end by December 31, 2018.

“With the lead time for the application process, qualification and Discovery Day, those interested should apply before the end of October for us to be able to apply this limited time incentive,” said Doulen.

In 2014, Buffalo Wings & Rings introduced a $30,000 reduction of the franchise fee, which sparked a more than 450 percent increase in franchise agreements from the previous year. The company is committed to listening to operators and only offering incentives that meet the needs of qualified investors when the timing is right to spur continued growth.

“The franchise model works when franchisors and franchisees are aligned in their mission for growth so we believe this incentive resonates with operators who see it as validation that we’re in this together,” said Philip Schram, Chief Development Officer for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “As a brand, Buffalo Wings & Rings has consistently been focused on supporting our franchisees and creating the very best model and experience for both them and our guests. We would rather create an environment where success is fueled by exceptional operations instead of focusing on fees.”

Those interested in the Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise opportunity should have liquid capital of $300,000 or higher and a net worth of at least $1 million. The investment to open a Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise ranges between $1.2 million and $3 million. All prospects will be taken through the normal financial and operational approval process before the incentive is awarded.

Under the “One Franchise Fee for Life” franchise development incentive, the franchisee will be able to secure a single defined market but will not be able to secure future agreements for future markets. If the franchisee would like to secure future markets they will need to sign an area development agreement. In order for the incentive to continue, a franchisee will need to open his or her first location within 24 months, a second location within 18 months, a third within another 18 months, and then every location beyond the first three must be opened within 12 months. Current franchisees can take advantage of the incentive only if they do not currently hold a franchise agreement that they have not moved forward on.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Brian@nolimitagency.com