Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches New Winter Limited-Time-Offer Menu Items

The Elevated Sports Restaurant Invites Guests to Celebrate the Holiday Season With Its Winter LTOs, Gift Card Program and Buffalove Fundraiser

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings has announced its offering of holly-jolly, chef-inspired menu additions, complete with food items and beverages that are sure to bring holiday cheer and satisfied appetites. The festive LTOs will include an Angry Ebenezer Hard Cider Sampler, Fezziwigs Hard Cider Pretzel Dip, Bob Cratchit Holiday Fried Chicken and Stuffing, all available to be washed down with seasonal cocktails, The Spirit of Christmas Past, The Spirit of Christmas Present and The Spirit of Christmas Future.

Additionally, the 30-plus year old brand is rolling out a gift card program that features bonus cards and a Black Friday-only special, as well as opportunities to donate to its Buffalove Fundraiser to help children in need.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to kick-off the holiday season than launching our new holiday-themed limited time offerings,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “Our guests respond positively to our limited time menu items, so we’re excited to share these new holiday-inspired items.”

The brand’s new holiday-themed menu items deliver on both festivity and the Buffalo Wings & Rings rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings. For starters, the Angry Ebenezer Hard Cider Sampler features the brand’s famous, airy, and deep-fried pretzel bites, homestyle seasoned potato wedges, fresh broccoli and celery, and crisp, juicy apples, dipped in Buffalo Wings & Rings house-made Angry Orchard Hard Cider cheese fondue. The new Fezziwigs Hard Cider Pretzel Dip is also served with their famous, airy and deep-fried pretzel bites and house-made Angry Orchard Hard Cider cheese fondue.

The Bob Cratchit Holiday Fried Chicken and Stuffing offers guests home-for-the-holidays flavors and features the brand’s exclusive fresh, hand-breaded boneless wings, with sweet and spicy holiday cranberry sauce, topped off with Buffalo Wings & Rings festively-fun stuffing fritters. Customers can also upgrade any burger or sandwich by swapping out a traditional side for the savory stuffing fritters.

Finally, Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering three holiday-inspired cocktails for a limited time: the Spirit of Christmas Past, which features E&J Brandy, Crème de Cacao, and half & half, topped with nutmeg. The Spirit of Christmas Present features Tito’s Vodka and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, shaken with cranberries and a hint of lime and the Spirit of Christmas Future includes a spiced-up mule with Jack Daniel’s and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, lime and ginger.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is also launching a rewarding gift card program for the holidays. Beginning Monday, November 18, guests will receive a $5 bonus card with every $25 in gift card purchases made. Bonus cards are valid on future purchases only and can be redeemed in 2019.

The brand is also holding a Black Friday-only gift card special: Black Friday double-bonus cards. On Friday, November 29, a $10 Black Friday bonus card will be given for each $25 gift card purchase.

Buffalo Wings & Rings will continue to spread holiday cheer is through its Buffalove Fundraiser. Through the Buffalove Foundation , the brand helps provide regular access to meals for children in need. During the month of December, Buffalo Wings & Rings will be asking customers for donations of $2.50 to support a child in need with one meal. Servers will invite guests to donate, which is done with the simple click of a button via Buffalo Wings & Rings’ POS system. All donations go directly to the foundation.

“The Buffalove Foundation was founded from my experience witnessing child hunger in my own backyard,” said Masadeh. “Buffalo Wings & Rings is dedicated to serving up delicious food not only to its guests, but to the children who make the communities we serve so great. That is why the foundation works tirelessly to provide meals to children who experience food insecurity. It was only natural that we roll out a Buffalove initiative that’s concurrent with the holiday LTOs amid the season of giving.”

For fans who would rather decide on their favorite menu items from the comfort of their home, Buffalo Wings & Rings can be ordered online for pickup, delivery or catering where available. More details can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations .

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com