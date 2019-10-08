Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches New Fall Menu and Introduces Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Elevated Sports Restaurant Is Introducing Three New Menu Items for the Fall, As Well As a “Save Breasts, Eat Wings” Tumbler to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Over the past three decades, Buffalo Wings & Rings has elevated the chicken wing segment and emerged as a standout in the sports restaurant category by providing a higher-quality product and experience than the competition. Now, the club-level sports restaurant brand has unveiled a delicious new fall menu as well as a “RAISE A MUG FOR THE CAUSE” campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are excited to bring these new offerings to our customers this fall,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We love releasing new flavors, specials and other offerings all year round, as this gives us the opportunity to give fans what they’ve been asking for—more variety and a menu of items that go beyond the tried and true meal options.”

The fall menu includes three exciting additions: Spicy Korean Shrimp, the Old Bay Shrimp Basket and the Tennessee Harvest Drink, which is available from now until November 11. The Spicy Korean Shrimp, featuring hand-breaded, fried shrimp, are tossed in Gochujang sauce atop a bed of Korean BBQ slaw with jalapeños and cilantro. The Old Bay Shrimp Basket, featuring shrimp seasoned with classic Old Bay spices that are hand-breaded and fried, is served with Buffalo Garlic Medium sauce for dipping. Finally, to wash it all down, guests can reach for the Tennessee Harvest Drink: a refreshing mix of Jack Daniels, Amaretto, lemonade, strawberry Reàl and a splash of Sprite.

The brand has also announced its commitment to help find a cure and raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a “RAISE A MUG FOR THE CAUSE” campaign in which each Buffalo Wings & Rings location will sell tumblers that feature the dual slogan “Save Breasts, Eat Wings” for $12.99 or $10 dollars with a beverage purchase. All of the proceeds raised from the campaign will be donated to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research and awareness. In the past two years, Buffalo Wings & Rings has raised more than $40,000 across the system in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

“Since the beginning, it’s been our mission to find ways to make a positive impact in the communities and neighborhoods that our Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurants serve,” said Masadeh. “Our commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society is another important way we are furthering that mission. We hope our valued guests will join us in the fight against breast cancer this fall.”

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

