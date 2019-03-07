Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches Menu for Lent

Elevated Sports Restaurant Brings Back Popular Meat-Free Menu for Lenten Season Beginning March 6

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) As many across the country are preparing to observe the Lenten season by abstaining from meat on Fridays, Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant Buffalo Wings & Rings is once again providing guests with a variety of delicious meat-free options. Beginning on March 6 through the end of Lent on April 18, Buffalo Wings & Rings is bringing back its popular Lent menu which features seafood and vegetarian dishes at all participating U.S. locations.

“While the brand name itself nods to our incredible wings and rings, we are proud of our entire chef-inspired menu which provides options for every member of the family and all dietary preferences and needs,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “The Lenten season gives us a chance to highlight the amazing meatless options we have on the menu at Buffalo Wings & Rings, understanding how important that is to those who observe Lent in the communities we serve.”

The Lent menu begins with meatless starters including parmesan garlic aioli fries, pretzel bites, the restaurant’s popular crispy cauliflower wings, a veggie quesadilla and southwest cheesy bread. Main dishes include blackened salmon Caesar salad, a fish n’ chips basket, salmon sandwich and the southwest veggie burger. Buffalo Wings & Rings is also offering a variety of sides like natural cut French fries, potato wedges, Saratoga chips, steamed broccoli and coleslaw – or upgraded to onion rings, parmesan garlic aioli fries, seasoned potato wedges with queso, soup or a garden or Caesar salad.

According to Datassential, 26 percent of consumers observe Lent and 41 percent of those consumers eat fish on Fridays instead of meat. 74 percent of those who observe Lent say it’s important that eateries offer specials on Lent meals, allowing Buffalo Wings & Rings to prove to guests that the restaurant chain serves more than just chicken wings and also offers several fish and non-meat options that are equally satisfying.

“We like to say that our Lent menu is so good, it’ll taste like a sin,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “But at a time when families will be looking for meat-free options, we are excited to give them a broad variety of ways to enjoy a meal together in a welcoming and fun environment.”

However, the Lent menu isn’t just available in-restaurant. Those looking for meatless options can order online for pickup, delivery or catering where available. More details on options available at each Buffalo Wings & Rings location can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com