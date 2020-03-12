Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches March Hoops Promotion

The Elevated Sports Restaurant Invites Guests to Celebrate the Tournament with the Party Pack Bundle and Loyalty Sweepstakes for Chance to Win Free Wings for a Year.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buffalo Wings & Rings is inviting customers to celebrate the biggest basketball tournament of the year by offering a variety of deals, including their Party Pack Bundle and Loyalty Sweepstakes, which offers the chance to win free wings for a year. The promotion will start on Sunday, March 15.

Members of the Buffalo Sauciety Loyalty program can automatically be entered into the sweepstakes by simply ordering a Party Pack anytime between March 15 to April 6 and scanning their receipt via the Buffalo Wings & Rings app for the chance to win free wings for a year. The sweepstakes eligible winner will be chosen at random and announced no later than Friday, April 17.

“What better way to celebrate the NCAA Tournament than with the chance to win free wings for a year,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “We invite our customers to enjoy the tournament with our chef-inspired menu and March Hoops promotions.”

The Party Pack Bundle includes a choice of 30 boneless or traditional wings or 14 tenders, plus a party-sized appetizer trio of pretzel bites, potato wedges and tortilla chips, with large sides of queso and salsa.

“This tournament consistently marks the welcoming of spring and is one of our busiest times of the year” said Masadeh. “We’re looking forward to celebrating numerous wins with our guests in our stores and welcome them to also enjoy our delicious food at home with their friends and family.”

The Party Pack Bundle can be ordered in-store or online for pickup or delivery where available. More details on options available at each Buffalo Wings & Rings location can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations . For more information on the sweepstakes, please visit: https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/promos .

About Buffalo Wings & Rings:

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .