Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches Limited-Time Menu for National Wing Month

The elevated sports restaurant is kicking off the month of August with new wing flavors, beverages and a “flight” of sauces

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buffalo Wings & Rings , an elevated Cincinnati-based sports restaurant franchise is launching a limited-time National Wing Month menu, featuring flavorful and innovative wing sauces and refreshing new cocktails. The menu will be available beginning July 30 at participating U.S. locations.

“We’re kicking off our Wing Month celebration on National Chicken Wing Day, taking place July 29.” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “On National Chicken Wing Day last year, we saw a 44% sales increase over the previous four Mondays and wanted to recognize this demand by offering various discounts at our locations on July 29, and then continuing to celebrate throughout August by launching the menu, featuring unique new flavors and a new way for guests to try them.”

Created by Chef Dan Admire, known for his cutting-edge approach and unconventional flavor pairings, the two new sauce offerings can be ordered in boneless, traditional or veggie (cauliflower) and include Korean, a hot flavor featuring a sweet, tangy Korean sauce topped with scallions and a sprinkle of cilantro, and Ghost Pepper Ranch, a super hot flavor, which boasts the balanced pairing of the hottest of hot peppers with cool ranch.

For the limited time menu, Buffalo Wings & Rings’ Sauce Flights include a choice of five or 10 unsauced wings and allows guests the option to choose three of any of the brand’s variety of sauces – including the two new flavors. From award winning Bourbon BBQ to Peach Habanero, guests can find new favorites while still enjoying the timeless classics.

“My inspiration behind the new sauce flavors was to find ways to take familiar elements of our fan-favorite sauces to the next level with unique flavor profiles and combinations,” said Admire. “The menu is flavor-forward and chef-driven and it keeps our guests always coming back for more.”

The brand’s limited-time menu also features new hard-soda cocktails including Strawberry Lemon Drop, (Titos, fresh lemon and Strawberry Real topped with soda) and Blueberry Pomelo (Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka, shaken with Blueberry Real and topped with soda). In addition to the two cocktails, Buffalo Wings & Rings is also featuring Blue Moon Belgian White on its menu, for a subtly sweet and bright pairing.

Buffalo Wings & Rings’ charitable foundation, Buffalove, is also kicking off the month with its #WingItForward campaign, which will allow guests to contribute to various local organizations by adding a donation to their online order to provide a meal for a child in need. With online orders steadily increasing, the foundation has set a goal of raising a total of $5,000 through the campaign which runs through August.

The National Wing Month menu will be available beginning July 30 in-restaurant, and can be ordered online for pick up or delivery where available. More details on options available at each Buffalo Wings & Rings location can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations .

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .