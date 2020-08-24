Buffalo Wings & Rings Launches First Bar/Restaurant Featuring Revamped Design

The club-level sports bar and restaurant is unveiling an entirely redesigned model — an all-around local place to hang out with friends and family to celebrate everyday moments.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buffalo Wings & Rings , a Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant franchise, is launching its first location featuring the brand’s revamped G4 bar and restaurant model. Debuting in September in Milford, Ohio, the new design has been developed based on months of consumer research in order to provide guests with a club-level experience that appeals to evolving consumer demands.

“Our vision is about championing the everyday,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings’ CEO Nader Masadeh. “Getting together doesn’t have to be these ‘big moments,’ it can be a quality meal with friends and family. That’s what makes the good life, and really what we’re hoping to achieve with this new bar and restaurant concept.”

The new model elevates the experience for the customer with elements that include a new hangout area, and valet pick-up, making it easier for customers to enjoy the brand’s chef-inspired menu through delivery and to-go. Additionally, an area of the new model has been designated as a fast-casual, hangout-zone setting, which features a redesigned patio and fire pit, a lounge and a U-shaped bar with surrounding TVs and foosball tables.

But it’s not just the hangout-zone, (referred to as the “Beer-Me” area) that promises to elevate the customer experience. New self-service digital ordering points — only available in the “Beer-Me” area — invite customers to order at their own pace, allowing for a fast-casual dining experience while watching the game or spending time with friends. The location will also offer a wide variety of local and regional beers to pair with their chef-inspired menu and fork-tender offerings. Limited-time local beer menu rotations are also available to highlight the restaurant’s community feel.

“We’ve done our research to ensure our restaurants have the community vibe that our customers are looking for. Our new restaurants will have that in-the-community feel. In the entryway of every store, we’ll hang franchisee stories and photos of local sports teams to bring a piece of the community back,” said Diane Matheson, Buffalo Wings & Rings vice president of marketing and branding strategy.

The new restaurant design has been optimized with the dine-in customer in mind, but Buffalo Wings & Rings has amped up services for those picking up or ordering out as well. With a valet point at each store, all you have to do is drive up — our employees will walk the food out to you.

“We’re evolving with the ever-changing needs of the consumer. Especially with COVID-19 people are itching to gather with friends and family, and after this is all over we’re excited to have the space to connect people together through our brand,” Matheson said.

Buffalo Wings & Rings isn’t stopping with these updates. In the coming months the brand plans to add new wing flavors and mouth watering sandwiches to their all-star menu, while also introducing a digital platform that allows guests to check-out from their table and call their server with a push of a button. The brand will unveil the first revamped restaurant model to the public in Milfod, Ohio in September as “Wings & Rings” with plans to open the second location in 2021.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

