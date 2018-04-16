Buffalo Wings & Rings Introduces New Menu

Club-level Sports Restaurant Continues to Evolve Chef-Inspired Menu to Exceed Guest Expectations

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings has separated itself from the pack in the sports restaurant category by providing an elevated experience and a higher quality product than the competition for more than three decades. Now, the brand is proud to unveil a refreshed menu that furthers the company’s chef-inspired commitment to quality. The new Buffalo Wings & Rings menu will be available at all U.S. locations beginning April 16.

“All of our decisions are made with the guest in mind and our latest menu is an example of that focus,” said Diane Matheson, Vice President of Marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “In our research, guests told us that this new menu appeals to them due to the more appetizing imagery, a cleaner layout that helps them find their favorites more easily, and the fact that it more strongly highlights our quality and variety in categories beyond wings, such as our sandwiches, salads, and starters.”

The menu also introduces Buffalo Wings & Rings fans to a couple new options including the new Mexi-Cado Burger which features creamy Mexican Panela cheese, avocado, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and cilantro, served on a brioche bun. Wing fans now have a “Saucy Seasonals” menu insert to showcase a rotating roster of unique, hand-crafted wing flavors starting with the new ‘Bama White BBQ sauce, a creamy, smoky, Southern-inspired dipping sauce, and a returning favorite, Nashville Hot Sauce.

The new Buffalo Wings & Rings menu was developed through the application of consumer data and analytics paired with significant research. The menu was thoroughly tested within the restaurant before finalization. It features a new design, vibrant food photography, more customer-friendly navigation, and a focus on the brand’s fresh, quality ingredients. The brand continues to incorporate guest feedback into their research and development efforts. For instance, Buffalo Wings & Rings fans fervently responded to the introduction of Open-Faced Cheese Sticks and their creamy Mexican Panela cheese in 2017. So, the same cheese was used in the creation of the new Mexi-Cado Burger. The menu also features upgraded fries with Cajun seasoning, cheddar and bacon, and queso upgrade options. For the salad lovers, the new menu also features balsamic and olive oil dressings.

“While other sports restaurant chains stick to the basics, we are invested in innovation and want the Buffalo Wings & Rings experience to keep our loyal fans satisfied but also entice new guests to treat themselves to a better choice,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We are extremely proud of this next evolution of our menu however we are already looking at more ways to further our goal of being the culinary and experience leader in the industry. We are focused on the future and maintaining that reputation.”

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 75 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

