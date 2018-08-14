Buffalo Wings & Rings Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Operations Officer

Joe Dominiak to Lead Operations, Purchasing, Training and New Store Openings for Growing Elevated Sports Restaurant Brand

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant franchise Buffalo Wings & Rings has hired industry veteran Joe Dominiak as the brand’s new Chief Operations Officer. A U.S. Air Force veteran and most recently Executive Vice President and Managing Partner at Skyline Chili, Dominiak brings a proven track record and expertise for growing the national footprints of restaurant companies to the role as Buffalo Wings & Rings continues its mission to strategically expand across the country.

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Dominiak’s love for chicken wings started at a young age when he experienced the famed original buffalo wings from Anchor Bar. When the popularity of buffalo wings skyrocketed and spread, he was skeptical that anyone would be able to replicate the same bold flavor as the originator. It wasn’t until a friend ordered him a batch of buffalo wings from Buffalo Wings & Rings that his mindset shifted and he was instantly hooked.

“I stumbled across Buffalo Wings & Rings in Cincinnati. I’ve always refused to buy traditional buffalo wings anywhere I went because nothing compares to the wings at Anchor Bar. The folks who took me out to lunch ordered the original and I tried one and thought they were as good or better than the ones at the Anchor Bar,” said Dominiak.

Dominiak’s love of all things Buffalo stretches beyond just wings. The seasoned executive has a vast collection of Buffalo Bills memorabilia and a stuffed Buffalo head in his home. Fittingly, he now joins the Buffalo Wings & Rings brand with extensive franchise know-how and experience leading restaurant brands to new heights. His experience in the industry spans several decades, beginning his career as a market manager for Taco Bell where he ran operations throughout California before moving into roles as the National Director of Training and CHAMPS Brand Leader, ultimately working for Taco Bell for a decade. Next, he served as the Vice President of Operations for Miracle Restaurant Group, a franchisee group with a portfolio including Arby’s and Dunkin Donuts, where he gained valuable experience in applying processes and systems from a larger brand like Taco Bell to a franchisee operation.

Dominiak’s career then led to Camp Bow Wow where he assisted in growing a family-run organization to a larger professional franchise system before joining Cincinnati-based Skyline Chili in 2011 where he led franchise and company operations, franchise development and the brand evolution process. After several years with the brand, Dominiak was introduced to Nader Masadeh, the CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings who was looking for leadership to help the restaurant chain grow beyond its current footprint. After just one meeting, Dominiak felt an instant connection to Masadeh and his mission.

“It was a perfect match, from my love of buffalo wings and the chef-inspired menu to the fact that they were on the verge of rapid growth. I knew my unique experience with other concepts could help Buffalo Wings & Rings build wealth for others through their unique franchise offering,” Dominiak said.

Dominiak will now use his expertise in operations, customer satisfaction and employee retention to grow repeat business for Buffalo Wings & Rings. His focus includes continuing to create an environment at Buffalo Wings & Rings where franchisees are treated the way the corporate team expects them to treat guests, and supporting those franchisees in developing their teams to deliver on the VIP guest experience.

“Joe’s franchisee-first approach matches the culture that we have created at Buffalo Wings & Rings and continue to cultivate,” said Masadeh. “He brings an impressive background in helping to grow restaurant brands and adding him to our leadership team helps in our quest to bring our elevated sports restaurant experience to more markets across the country while improving on that experience for our valued guests.”

Buffalo Wings & Wings is targeting growth in several U.S cities including Cincinnati, Dayton, Indianapolis, Lexington and Louisville and recently introduced a “One Franchise Fee for Life” franchise development incentive where franchisees will pay a one-time $40,000 fee, allowing them to open as many approved locations as they please within a development schedule and within current strategic growth areas. This development incentive will end by December 31, 2018.

Those interested in the Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise opportunity should have liquid capital of $300,000 or higher and a net worth of at least $1-million. Investment to open a Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise ranges between $1.2-million and $3-million. More information on the franchise opportunity can be found by visiting www.ownabuffalo.com.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

