Buffalo Wings & Rings Celebrates Oakley Station Opening in Home Market of Cincinnati

Elevated Sports Restaurant Franchise Offers Free Food for First 84 in Line & More for New Corporate-Owned Location

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings, a rapidly growing family-friendly elevated sports restaurant brand, is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its newest corporate-owned restaurant at 4615 Factory Colony Lane in the Oakley Station development. The new restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. However, grand opening events will take place for two weeks, including an event where the first 84 people in line will win free Buffalo Wings & Rings food for a year and a Bengals pep rally featuring a live broadcast with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham with player appearances and giveaways. Buffalo Wings & Rings will also be celebrating the opening on social media where Facebook fans have the chance to win $100 gift cards.

“We are happy to celebrate our latest restaurant opening in our home market of Cincinnati as we cap off another successful year for the company,” said Nader Masadeh, President and CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “To show our appreciation for the support we’ve enjoyed since we were founded in Cincinnati back in 1984, we’re throwing a party and inviting everyone in the area to come and enjoy what Buffalo Wings & Rings has to offer!”

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, December 20 with a series of events leading up to and following the day. To kick off the Grand Opening Week, on Monday, December 18 a VIP private training event was held for corporate employees, vendors and other members of the community where all alcohol proceeds were donated to the Buffalove Foundation.

Following the opening day, the first 84 people in line on Saturday, December 23 will win free Buffalo Wings & Rings food for a year. Then, on Friday, December 29 the restaurant will host a Bengals pep rally from 3pm to 6pm where Cincinnati radio personalities Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will broadcast live from the restaurant. The Bengals pep rally will also feature player appearances and giveaways.

The opening of the Oakley Station restaurant is another example of the continued investment by Buffalo Wings & Rings in its home base of Cincinnati. The location will be run by General Manager Greyson Kohrs, who has been with the brand for two years and believes the Oakley location will allow Buffalo Wings & Rings to further immerse itself in the Cincinnati community.

“With our opening in Oakley, we hope to further expand our presence in our home market of Cincinnati as well as facilitate a strong relationship with the local community,” said Kohrs. “We take pride in being a Cincinnati-based company and are excited about this additional opportunity to serve our bold and delicious menu here.”

The Oakley Station opening marks the seventh restaurant opening in 2017 for Buffalo Wings & Rings. The brand expects to open at least seven additional restaurants in 2018 as the leadership team aims to build on the momentum while seeking qualified franchise prospects in markets near Cincinnati, including throughout Ohio and in states like Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Tennessee.

“We continue to enjoy warm receptions for our new restaurants and loyalty from our fans in existing markets,” said Masadeh. “As we focus our efforts on providing the very best service in the industry, we are motivated by the chance to give more men and women the opportunity to own their own Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise.”

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 75 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Brian@nolimitagency.com