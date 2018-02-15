Buffalo Wings & Rings Celebrates Lenten Season with Meatless Lent Menu

Haddock Fish & Chips

Club-level Sports Restaurant Offers Seafood Dishes, Meat-Free Spin on Wings and More for Lenten Season

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Elevated sports restaurant franchise Buffalo Wings & Rings has always focused on providing its guests with superior food and drink options along with an unparalleled dining experience. The club-level sports concept puts innovation and bold flavors at the forefront of its chef-driven recipes, and the brand is ready to showcase that further with its Lent menu set to launch just in time for the season. The menu, available from February 14 through March 29, consists of several meat-free options including tasty seafood dishes, a veggie-friendly appetizer and unique cauliflower wings.

All U.S. locations will offer fish & chips – a Haddock filet flash-fried in Sam Adams batter – and a blackened salmon sandwich with garlic aioli, greens and tomatoes. Additionally, the brand’s cauliflower wings will be back on the Lent menu. The restaurants will also feature more meat-free menu items such as pretzel bites, parmesan garlic aioli fries, and veggie quesadillas.

Cauliflower Wings

According to Datassential, 26 percent of consumers observe Lent and 41 percent of those consumers eat fish on Fridays instead of meat. 74 percent of those who observe Lent say it’s important that eateries offer specials on Lent meals, allowing Buffalo Wings & Rings to prove to guests that the restaurant chain serves more than just chicken wings and also offers several fish and non-meat options that are equally satisfying.

“The Lenten season is the perfect time for us to promote our seafood menu items, especially in the Midwest where several of our guests are looking for vegetarian options during the observance,” said Elliot Jablonsky, R&D chef of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “Offering a meatless spin on our most popular menu items allows our guests to experience the versatility in our food and believe in our ability to truly meet all customers’ needs.”

The Lent menu continues a consistent commitment to providing interesting and innovative options for Buffalo Wings & Rings guests. It also continues the brand’s focus on spotlighting a wider array of flavorful options, beyond the brand’s namesake wings and rings.

“We’ve created a menu that properly serves our customers looking for vegetarian options to enjoy during Lent in a unique and elevated way,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We have a great variety of recipes, and they’re all mouthwatering selections that we envision our guests enjoying while spending time with their families during the season.”

Blackened Salmon Caesar

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu filled with diverse flavors like gyros, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, hand-crafted burgers and fresh, never frozen wings and burgers to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 70 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

