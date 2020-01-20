Buffalo Wings & Rings Celebrates The Countdown to The Big Game With Party Pack Bundle and Loyalty Sweepstakes

The Elevated Sports Restaurant Invites Guests to Celebrate the Big Game, Both On and Offsite.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the biggest football game of the year coming up on Sunday, February 2, and approximately 1.3 billion chicken wings estimated to be devoured, Buffalo Wings & Rings is inviting customers to celebrate the big day through a variety of deals, including their Party Pack Bundle and the chance to win free wings for a year. Customers are invited to enjoy the day both on and offsite, through dine-in and online orders.

Loyalty members can automatically be entered into the sweepstakes simply by ordering a Party Pack on game day and scanning their receipt via the Buffalo Wings & Rings app for the chance to win free wings for a year. The Party Pack includes 30 wings, choice of two sauces, and a party-sized appetizer trio of pretzel bites, potato wedges and tortilla chips, with large sides of queso and salsa.

In addition, the brand will offer a free insulated tote bag for all carryout orders. Guests are invited to start pre-ordering for the big game as early as January 20.

“Many of our stores have exciting activities planned for customers dining in on game day including half-time events, giveaways, prizes and more,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “We’re looking forward to offering our customer’s favorite menu items, both in our stores and from the comfort of their own homes.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings sold 203,315 wings in 2019 and saw a 55% sales increase over an average Sunday, and the brand is expecting an even bigger sales day this year with their updated offers.

“The upcoming game is historically our biggest day of the year,” said Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the game with our guests in our stores and welcome them to also enjoy our delicious food at home with their friends and family.”

For fans who would rather decide on their favorite Buffalo Wings & Rings menu items from the comfort of their home, Buffalo Wings & Rings can be ordered online for pickup, or catering where available. For more information and full rules for the sweepstakes, please visit: https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/promos

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com .