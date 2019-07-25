Buffalo Wings & Rings to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day All August Long

The Elevated Sports Restaurant is Introducing New Korean Fried Wings and Korean Fried Cauliflower and a Limited-Time Sampler For Its Fourth Annual National Wing Month

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Over the last 30 years, Buffalo Wings & Rings has elevated the chicken wing experience to the extreme—and this year, the club-level sports restaurant brand is taking National Chicken Wing Day, July 29, and transforming it into National Wing Month for the entire month of August.

“This is the fourth year we are celebrating National Chicken Wing Month,” said Diane Matheson, Vice President of Marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We love releasing new flavors, specials and other offerings as it gives us the opportunity to give fans what they’ve been asking for—more menu variety and a limited time offer at select locations.”

To kick off National Wing Month, the restaurant chain will be offering $0.50 wings at select locations on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29. The brand is also bringing back its popular Three-Style Free-Style Wing Sampler, which will once again give guests the opportunity to become ultimate Wingmasters. Wing lovers who value freedom of choice can pick any three wing types—grilled or fried boneless, traditional or cauliflower—and any three sauces to mix, match, dip and drench away.

“Variety is the spice of life—even if you prefer wings mild,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “The Three-Style Free-Style Wing Sampler gives our fans an opportunity to stay safe and get their favorite go-to style and also branch out to try something they’ve never had before. National Wing Month is a celebration of wings, after all, so the more the merrier.”

In addition, Buffalo Wings & Rings is introducing a new limited time menu item on July 29: Korean Fried Wings. These saucy boneless traditional wings are tossed in spicy-yet-sweet Gochujang sauce. And for those vegetable-loving guests, the dish is also available as Korean Fried Cauliflower.

“We’ve been looking at Korean flavors for over a year now. We love the Korean Fried Wings and Korean Fried Cauliflower, and they tested well with our fans,” said Matheson. “They are not overly spicy, and also have a real sweetness to them.”

To wash it all down, Buffalo Wings & Rings is also featuring a special Citrus Moon cocktail during National Wing Month at participating locations. With Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit vodka, lemonade and Blue Moon Belgian White beer, the beverage is finished to perfection with a sugar rim. Cheers!

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Heilweil

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jason@nolimitagency.com