Buffalo Wings & Rings’ Buffalove Foundation Donates $10,000 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The foundation, established with a mission to give every child the food they need to flourish, is giving back to the communities it serves during this unprecedented time.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buffalo Wings & Rings ’ charitable foundation, Buffalove has announced a donation of $10,000 amid COVID-19 to various local organizations in the communities it serves.

Since 2016, the Buffalove Foundation has increased its donations annually and due to the global pandemic, has nearly tripled its typical quarterly contribution, increasing its grant money to $10,000.

“We are committed to supporting our communities during this difficult time, and have significantly increased our donations and our efforts in order to do so,” said Buffalove President and Buffalo Wings & Rings’ CEO Nader Masadeh. “Through our Buffalove Foundation, we strive to serve more communities and feed more hungry children year after year. We know that it’s more important to give back now, than ever before.”

The Buffalove Foundation was founded in 2016 after Masadeh came across a young boy digging through a dumpster, looking for food for himself and his little sister. After the encounter, Masadeh knew that he and Buffalo Wings & Rings had an obligation to give back and created Buffalove. Today, the foundation is dedicated toward giving back through community service, grants, food drives and more, all with the goal to “give every hungry child the food they need to flourish with access to regular meals and a side of love.”

The Buffalove Foundation has partnered with organizations across the U.S. to provide meals to children in need, including the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers, Florida, the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo, Texas, the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita, Kansas and the Chicago Food Dispensary, in Chicago, Illinois.

“We are proud to have partnered with so many incredible organizations and feel fortunate to be in a position to support so many people during this time,” said William Stone, Buffalove Coordinator.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food and VIP service. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com .