Buffalo Wings & Rings Brings Back Limited-Time Favorites April 22 to June 9

Elevated Sports Restaurant Invites Guests to “Flavor On” This Spring With Previous Fan-Favorite Menu Items and a $5,000 Sweepstakes

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) This spring, Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant franchise with more than 80 locations across the globe, is giving fans the chance to win while celebrating some favorites from the past. From April 22 through June 9, Buffalo Wings & Rings is bringing back several of its most beloved limited-time menu items and pitting them against some current and new favorites. Sweetening this invitation to “Flavor On” is the chance for guests to vote online for their favorite item for a chance to win $5,000.

“The people have spoken, and Buffalo Wings & Rings listened,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We love knowing how positively fans are responding to our limited time menu items, so we’re excited to bring back some of our past all-stars for an ultimate showdown. But the real winners are the families and friends who make memories together over these delicious menu items.”

Featured “Flavor On” menu items include hits from previous promotions such as the Sam Adams Beer Cheese Chicken Sliders from the Fall of 2016, the Charred Jalapeño Boneless Wings from August 2018, the Old Bay Fried Shrimp Basket from March 2016, the Bleu 42 Chicken Sandwich from Fall 2015, the new Sam Adams Beer Cheese Fries, and the Coconut Cooler beverage and Buffalo Dream Turtle Lava Cake which both currently appear on the menu.

Buffalo Wings & Rings invites flavor seekers to discover their own favorite “Flavor On” item and vote on the web for a chance to win $5,000. Guests can enter by visiting buffalowingsandrings.com/sweeps and filling out a short form between Monday, April 22 and Sunday, June 2. The sweeps is limited to one entry per person during the entire sweepstakes period. The winner will be selected in a random drawing and notified in early June.

“Buffalo Wings & Rings is a leader in both taste and customer experience. These are some of our all-time best-selling menu items, so people are really excited for an encore. It’s sure to inspire some friendly debate and competition. After all, the best way to make an informed decision about the best item is by trying them all,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings.

For fans who would rather decide on their favorite Flavor On menu items from the comfort of their home, Buffalo Wings & Rings can be ordered online for pickup, delivery or catering where available. More details can be found at https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com/locations.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com