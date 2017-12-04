Buffalo Wings & Rings Brings Back Festive Favorites for Holiday Season

Elevated Sports Restaurant Franchise Offers Holiday-Themed Wings and Two Seasonal Cocktails for Limited Time

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings is committed to providing guests with a truly elevated experience and this holiday season is no different with the return of popular seasonal favorites for a limited time at locations across the United States.

The Buffalo Wings & Rings holiday menu, available from November 19 until December 25 features the return by popular demand of the Holiday Spice Wings introduced last year. The Holiday Spice Wings are a mixture of sweet and spicy, boneless wings tossed with cinnamon, chipotle, cranberry, Bourbon BBQ and Buffalo Mild sauces. Additionally, two festive cocktails, Berry Merry Bourbon and It’s a Wonderful Spice are back to help guests warm up and wind down over the holidays. The Berry Merry Bourbon is a mix of bourbon, strawberry preserves, Craisins, orange juice and mint leaves while the It’s a Wonderful Spice is made with Fireball cinnamon whisky, RumChata, chipotle, chocolate and a cinnamon crunch rim.

Berry Merry Bourbon

“Our guests let us know how much they enjoyed the Holiday Spice Wings and our two flavorful cocktails last holiday season so we decided to make it a tradition and bring them back again this year,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “The holiday season is a time of sharing and spending time with friends and family. We’re proud to serve as both a gathering place in the communities we serve and as an aid in festivities elsewhere by providing the flavor for our guests through our online ordering and catering programs.”

During the holiday season, Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering a variety of catering options to be part of the festivities at the office, home, and everywhere in between. Catering options are available by contacting the local Buffalo Wings & Rings location. Online ordering is also available at all locations and provides a convenient and simple way for those on the go during the holiday season to enjoy Buffalo Wings & Rings wherever they like.

Holiday Spice Wings

This year, Buffalo Wings & Rings is further helping guests get into the holiday spirit with a special offer for a free Coke stuffed polar bear with the purchase of a starter and two Coke beverages while supplies last. Guests can also give the gift of Buffalo Wings & Rings to friends and family through the brand’s holiday gift card special. Between November 25 and December 25, Buffalo Wings & Rings will offer a bonus $5 for every $25 spent.

“It’s been a tremendous year for Buffalo Wings & Rings and the holidays are a time to say thank you to all of the guests that have made us a part of their year,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “As we toast the end of another year and look at the one ahead, it’s our goal to continue to find ways to bring our unique and innovative menu to more markets while continuing to deliver on our Buffalove ® Service Promise.”

It’s a Wonderful Spice

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 75 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

