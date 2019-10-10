Buffalo Wings & Rings Announces Plan to Hire Chief Development Officer to Help Drive Further Brand Growth

Behind Upcoming Launch of New Model and Strong Systemwide Sales, Elevated Sports Restaurant Franchise Seeks CDO to Keep Momentum Going in 2020 and Beyond

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant franchise with more than 80 locations across the globe, is actively seeking a Chief Development Officer to help spearhead the brand’s growth. The brand has retained the services of franchise executive recruiting firm Capodice & Associates to lead the nationwide search for a restaurant franchise professional to drive expansion behind the upcoming launch of a new restaurant model scheduled for 2020.

The CDO will be joining the brand at an opportune time. In terms of sales, Buffalo Wings & Rings’ systemwide sales are up by more than 12% in 2019 and same-store sales are up by 6% from 2018. Buffalo Wings & Rings has also invested in a new restaurant design that will provide a more economical and flexible opportunity for potential franchisees. The new restaurant model is set to launch in 2020 and is designed to meet the needs of an evolving customer base with elements aimed at capturing more off-premise business, including third-party delivery, and the incorporation of new technology to enhance operations and the overall experience.

In terms of franchise expansion, Buffalo Wings & Rings has aggressive growth plans to expand to 200 restaurants over the next seven to 10 years. The brand is especially interested in increasing its presence throughout its home state of Ohio and the Midwest in general, as well as within the Florida and Texas markets where it already has a presence.

“Buffalo Wings & Rings has a lot to celebrate as we head into the final quarter of the year, but we have big plans to keep charging forward and to bring our incredible product and unmatched experience to more markets,” Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh said. “We want to make sure we have the right team in place to realize our true growth potential and that’s why we are searching for a stellar candidate for the Chief Development Officer role.”

The Chief Development Officer candidate must have at least 10 years of experience in a franchise development executive role in the restaurant or hospitality industries. They must have specifically worked with franchises that have 100 or more locations and have the ability to develop and lead major strategic initiatives. Experience in delivering successful franchise and corporate restaurant growth is required.

“We pride ourselves on maintaining a positive corporate culture where we all work closely together to support our franchisees and to propel the Buffalo Wings & Rings brand forward. The new Chief Development Officer will be a valuable team member in our strategic plan to expand our reach further,” Masadeh said. “We are predicting explosive growth in 2020 and beyond, and we are excited to get the right candidate on board to help us achieve our goals.”

Candidates who are interested in the Chief Development Officer role can visit http://capodice.com .

To learn more about Buffalo Wings & Rings, visit https://www.buffalowingsandrings.com .

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 80 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

