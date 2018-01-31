Buffalo Wings & Rings Achieves $100-million Mark in System-Wide Sales in 2017

Cincinnati-based Elevated Sports Restaurant Aims for 10 Percent Restaurant Count Growth in 2018

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings, the sports restaurant franchise with more than 75 locations across the globe, capped off a successful 2017 by achieving another milestone in the brand’s history. The company hit the $100-million mark in system-wide sales for the first time while also growing restaurant count by more than 10 percent. In 2018, the company plans to build on that momentum with a goal to increase restaurant count by another 10 percent, adding 300 new jobs across the system and fueling future expansion by signing 10 new franchise deals.

In order to continue its growth trajectory, Buffalo Wings & Rings is focused on identifying qualified franchisees in states near the brand’s home of Cincinnati where they have an established presence. This includes Tennessee where the company has one restaurant in operation, Illinois with three, Kentucky with four and more in construction, Indiana with six, and Ohio with 14. Buffalo Wings & Rings is also focused on signing the first restaurants in Michigan and Pennsylvania. At the same time, Buffalo Wings & Rings is set to open new restaurants in growing states such as Florida and Texas, while opening its first locations in both Minnesota and Kansas – states that serve a strategic purpose to link between established markets – before the close of 2018.

“We are enjoying steady growth in restaurant count every year and continued to grow in 2017 while many of our competitors were scaling backwards. We outperformed much of our category in the casual dining and sports bar segments and we see opportunity to continue growing behind the strategic plan we’ve put in place,” said Nader Masadeh, CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings.

While Buffalo Wings & Rings opened new restaurants across Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, and North Dakota in 2017, the brand’s accomplishments extend beyond increased growth. Multiple new openings broke the company’s opening sales record and average unit volume continued to increase across the system. Buffalo Wings & Rings continued to invest in the right people, bringing three new corporate team members on in the second half of the year to further enhance their support for franchisees in the system. The brand was named one of the Top 40 Food and Beverage Franchises for franchisee satisfaction by Franchise Business Review, based on surveys of more than 4,300 franchisees from almost 100 foodservice brands over 18 months.

“We are committed to the continued growth of the Buffalo Wings & Rings brand behind incredible franchise operators who believe in our mission and vision,” said Philip Schram, chief development officer of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We are focused on serving our franchisees the best we can in order to help them elevate every aspect of their business and anticipate the needs of their specific markets. We’re also looking towards the future to make sure we are moving things in the right direction for increased success across the system.”

In 2018, the team at Buffalo Wings & Rings has plans to continue investing in the restaurant experience. The team is in the process of evolving the store design to fit the needs of today’s consumer with an eye toward the evolution of consumer preferences and behavior. The brand’s signature chef-inspired menu will continue to evolve, with exciting new limited time offers planned throughout 2018 at the same time as the company works to improve permanent menu items. After a tough year for the restaurant industry, the leadership team at Buffalo Wings & Rings understands the challenges they face and remain committed to a proactive approach.

“We continue to open new restaurants during a time when many restaurant chains are down. My partners and I are focused on the business. It’s our life, it’s our baby. We have complete focus on Buffalo Wings & Rings and we continue to reinvest in the franchisees that make up our system and in making sure our business model, menu and experience are the very best in the industry,” said Schram.

Total investment to open a Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise ranges between $1.2-million and $3-million. Open territories are available in a variety of states. Franchise candidates should have liquid capital of $300,000 or higher and a net worth of at least $1-million. More information on the Buffalo Wings & Rings franchise opportunity can be found at http://ownabuffalo.com.

