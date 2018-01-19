Buffalo Wild Wings to open Monday at former Friendly's spot in Quakertown

A casual dining and sports bar restaurant chain will open in time for the Super Bowl in Quakertown.

Buffalo Wild Wings, known for its namesake Buffalo, N.Y-style chicken wings and wide selection of domestic and premium beers, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Monday at 1465 W. Broad St. (former Friendly’s spot) in the Quakertown Plaza.

In addition to boneless and traditional wings, which can be customized in your choice of 16 signature sauces and five seasonings, the Minneapolis-based chain serves burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads and more.

Popular “shareables” range from chili queso dip and nachos to fried pickles and mini corn dogs.

Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200 locations worldwide and the Quakertown restaurant will be the chain’s third area location, joining restaurants in Lower Nazareth and Whitehall townships.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog