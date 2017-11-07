Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back “Wings for Heroes” Offer for Veterans Day

Free Wings and Fries for Military Personnel and Veterans at all U.S. Restaurants on November 11

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wild Wings® (NASDAQ: BWLD) today announced that it will once again honor the brave men and women who serve and protect our country through its “Wings for Heroes” in-restaurant offer. On Saturday, November 11, 2017 all Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the U.S. will offer a complimentary order of wings with a side of fries to active and retired armed services members.

Eligible Guests dining at their local Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant during regular business hours will receive a small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries for free*.

“The servicemen and women that make up the United States armed forces have dedicated their lives to protect our freedom, and we are honored to offer them a small token of gratitude this Veterans Day,” said Ben Nelsen, vice president of operations, Buffalo Wild Wings. “We invite all veterans and active duty military members to join us at their local B-Dubs restaurant on November 11 for some wings on the house.”

To find the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, please visit: www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/.

* At participating U.S. locations only. Limit one (1) per person. Offer valid for one (1) small order of traditional or boneless wings and one (1) side of fries. Dine-in only on November 11, 2017. No substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons. Beverages, taxes and gratuity not included. Must present acceptable proof of military service, which include: permanent or temporary U.S. military ID cards, veteran’s card, a photograph of yourself in military uniform, or dine-in at a participating location in uniform.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, is a growing owner, operator and franchisor of Buffalo Wild Wings® restaurants featuring a variety of boldly-flavored, made-to-order menu items including its namesake Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings. The Buffalo Wild Wings menu specializes in 21 mouth-watering signature sauces and seasonings with flavor sensations ranging from Sweet BBQ™ to Blazin’®. Guests enjoy a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere that includes an extensive multi-media system for watching their favorite sporting events. Buffalo Wild Wings is the recipient of hundreds of “Best Wings” and “Best Sports Bar” awards from across the country. There are currently more than 1,230 Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the world.