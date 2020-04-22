Buffalo’s Cafe Provides Free Meals to Healthcare Heroes and First Responders in Georgia

Popular Georgia -based wings restaurant donated meals to those on the coronavirus front lines

( RestaurantNews.com )

Recently, Buffalo’s Cafe extended its thanks to the dedicated local healthcare heroes and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by making deliveries of freshly cooked wing platters to healthcare workers and first responders in Georgia. The family-themed casual dining chain is known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks and salads.

STOPS INCLUDED:

Tuesday, April 10, 2020

North Atlanta Primary Care Hospital, Alpharetta, GA

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Northside Hospital, Cumming, GA

Tuesday, April 15, 2020

Cobb County Fire Department Station #24, Kennesaw, GA

Tuesday, April 15, 2020

Cobb County Fire Department Station #26, Kennesaw, GA

Tuesday, April 15, 2020

Emory Hospital, Johns Creek, GA

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Lawrenceville Fire Station #15, Lawrenceville, GA

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Cobb County Fire Department Station #24, Kennesaw, GA

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Cobb County Fire Department Station #26, Kennesaw, GA

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for over 33 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe – Where Everyone Is Family .

For more information about Buffalo’s Cafe, please visit https://buffalos.com .

