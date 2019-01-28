Buffalo Picadillo perfect dish for Super Bowl parties

Thinking of Super Bowl weekend? Here's a quick dish to make for 2 or 20. Picadillo is a popular Latin dish using ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce and raisins. Using ground buffalo adds a new dimension and flavor to this 10-minute, no-fuss dinner. Ground buffalo meat is now available in most supermarkets. The flavor is excellent and the meat also makes delicious burgers.

There are probably as many variations of picadillo as there are people who make it. The success of this dish is the blending of sweet and savory flavors. Picadillo is usually served over rice. I use microwave brown rice, which cooks in 1 minute.

Another way to serve the picadillo is over two halves of Cuban or other rolls, which is called a sloppy Joe. The story goes that Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla., took this traditional Cuban dish and served it over bread. Either way, enjoy this simple, quick dinner.

Serve a washed, ready-to-eat salad with your favorite low-fat salad dressing to complete the meal.

Helpful Hints:

- Ground buffalo can be found in the fresh meat case or frozen meat section of most supermarkets. Very lean ground beef can be used instead.

- Look for a pasta sauce with no added salt or sugar.

- If frozen chopped onion and green pepper are not available, use fresh sliced onion and pepper available from the produce section of the market.

- 4 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Countdown:

- Make Picadillo.

- While Picadillo cooks, make rice.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package frozen chopped green bell pepper, 1 container minced garlic, 1 bottle no-salt-added pasta sauce, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 3/4 pound ground buffalo.

Staples: canola oil, raisins, distilled white vinegar, salt and black peppercorns.

BUFFALO PICADILLO

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1 cup frozen green bell pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3/4 pound ground buffalo

2 cups no-salt-added, pasta sauce

1/4 cup raisins

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small package microwaveable brown rice to make, 1 1/2 cups cooked

Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onions, green pepper, garlic and ground buffalo. Saute 2 minutes to defrost the vegetables and brown the meat. Add the pasta sauce and cook until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 minutes. Add the raisins and vinegar. Simmer 2 minutes. Add Salt and pepper to taste. While picadillo cooks, place the brown rice in the microwave oven and cook according to package instructions. Place the rice on a dinner plate and serve the picadillo over the rice.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 669 calories (21 percent from fat), 15.4 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 7.1 g monounsaturated), 113 mg cholesterol, 46.8 g protein, 85.6 g carbohydrates, 10 g fiber, 183 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)