Buenoheads, Rejoice! Taco Bueno Brings Back $5 Fan Favorite

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Foodies will be pleased to hear fan favorites are making their way back onto the Taco Bueno menu. The North Texas-based iconic Tex-Mex fast food chain is bringing back its popular $5 Box, offering die-hard customers delicious combinations at a compelling price.
Now available at all Taco Bueno locations, the $5 Box is better than ever. Two combination options are available:
These boxes are another example of how Taco Bueno listens to their fans’ demands across social media to help inform menu decisions.
“The return of the $5 Box is truly based on consumer demand. We’ve been receiving daily requests from our more than 500,000 Buenoheads via social media and other channels to bring it back. And we are listening. #LetsTalkBueno,” said Sarah Beddoe, chief marketing officer at Taco Bueno Restaurants.
The $5 Boxes are all made-to-order using high-quality, fresh ingredients and available for a limited time only at all Taco Bueno locations.
Taco Bueno currently has 179 locations and offers door-to-door delivery options through a variety of delivery apps including UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, please visit www.TacoBueno.com.
About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP
Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 179 restaurants in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.
