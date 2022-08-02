Buddy’s Pizza & Pizzerias Nationwide Raise More Than $10K on National Detroit-Style Pizza Day for Local Nonprofits

Buddy’s Pizza donated $1 from every pizza sold on June 23 to The Salvation Army

Detroit, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) To celebrate the second annual National Detroit-Style Pizza Day on June 23, Buddy’s Pizza , creator of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza and founder of the nationally recognized day, partnered with pizzerias across the U.S. to give back to their local communities.

Buddy’s Pizza donated $1 from every pizza sold at all 21 locations on June 23 to The Salvation Army , and each Detroit-Style pizzeria from around the country donated a portion of sales to a local organization whose mission is to fight hunger and/or homelessness.

“National Detroit-Style Pizza Day isn’t only about raising awareness for the authentic pizza style and how it’s changing the industry – it’s also about cooming together to give back to those in need,” said Buddy’s Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. “Buddy’s is committed to supporting the communities we’re a part of, and we’re proud to have partnered with other Detroit-Style pizzerias throughout the nation who share the same commitment.”

In total, the pizzerias raised approximately $10,500 and will give the donated funds to local nonprofits of their choice.

The participating pizzerias made the following donations from sales on June 23:

Buddy’s founded National Detroit-Style Pizza Day in 2021 to celebrate its 75th anniversary and commemorate the company’s role in creating the innovative pizza style. The national day allows Detroit-Style pizzerias across the nation to honor the history, style and roots of where it began.

To make it an official Michigan observance, Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized Buddy’s for its contribution to the community over the last 75 years with an official proclamation for National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.

June 23 is also known as Buddy’s Pizza Day in Detroit, which former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and Detroit City Council established to credit Buddy’s Pizza for putting Detroit on the map and showcasing the city’s innovation.

Buddy’s Pizza opened in 1946 at the corner of Six Mile and Conant in Detroit and was previously a speakeasy called Buddy’s Rendezvous. Using a bit of ingenuity and square blue steel pans intended to hold nuts and bolts at local automotive plants, Gus Guerra, along with friend and employee Concetta “Connie” Piccinato, created the first Detroit-Style Pizza – a square-shaped pie that was the firrst of its kind in a world of round pizza.

According to a recent study by Anytime Estimate , Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America. It’s no coincidence the Motor City is where the Detroit-Style Pizza originated 76 years ago.

About National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day recognizes the square-cut pizza style first served at Buddy’s Pizza in 1946 in the city that also gave us Madonna, the Mustang and the first paved road. The national observance was founded by Buddy’s Pizza and takes place on June 23. Detroit-Style Pizza has grown beyond Buddy’s into a nationwide phenomenon that you can find from Brooklyn to Denver to Los Angeles. For more information on the observance, visit https://nationaldaycalendar.com/media-alert-new-day-proclamation-national-detroit-style-pizza-day-june-23/ .

About Buddy’s Pizza

In 1946, Buddy’s Pizza became the birthplace of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza. For more than seven decades, the restaurant has been feeding patrons and earning accolades from fans across the nation, including recognition from CBS This Morning, USA Today, Zagat, Food Network, Pizza Today, Eater, Travel Channel, and more. Consistently voted Detroit’s number one pizza locally, regionally and nationally, the Farmington Hills-based restaurant remains true to its Detroit roots, legacy and traditions that began on the corner of Six Mile and Conant years ago. For more information, visit www.buddyspizza.com or connect with Buddy’s on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/buddyspizza ), Twitter (@BuddysPizza) and Instagram (@BuddysPizzaDET).

