Buddy’s Pizza Partners With Pizzerias Nationwide for National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

Buddy’s Pizza and partners will donate a portion of sales to help fight hunger and homelessness to celebrate the second annual observance on June 23

Detroit, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) To celebrate the second annual National Detroit-Style Pizza Day on June 23, Buddy’s Pizza , creator of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza and founder of the national holiday, is partnering with 10 Detroit-Style pizzerias across the U.S. to give back to their communities and celebrate the growth of the popular pizza style.

Each participating Detroit-Style pizzeria will donate a portion of their sales on June 23 to a local organization dedicated to fighting hunger and/or homelessness. Buddy’s has chosen to partner with The Salvation Army and will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 21 locations on Thursday, June 23 to the nonprofit.

“Detroit-Style is more than just a pizza style – it encompasses the meaning of staying true to your roots and supporting your community,” said Wes Pikula, Buddy’s Pizza chief brand officer. “As the innovative style continues to rapidly spread across the nation, this national day is the perfect opportunity to support those who need it most and give back to those who have supported us through our 76 years of business.”

Participating restaurants from across the country include:

Buddy’s founded National Detroit-Style Pizza Day in 2021 to celebrate its 75th anniversary and commemorate the company’s role in creating the innovative pizza style. The national day allows Detroit-Style pizzerias across the nation to honor the history, style and roots of where it began.

Last year, in honor of founding the national holiday, Buddy’s donated $7,500 to three community partners. The company also partnered with five pizzerias across the country and together donated more than $10,500 to various nonprofits to help fight hunger and homelessness.

June 23 is also known as Buddy’s Pizza Day in Detroit, which was recognized by former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and Detroit City Council to credit Buddy’s Pizza for putting Detroit on the map and showcasing the city’s innovation.

Buddy’s Pizza opened in 1946 at the corner of Six Mile and Conant in Detroit, previously a speakeasy called Buddy’s Rendezvous. Using a bit of ingenuity and square blue steel pans intended to hold nuts and bolts at local automotive plants, Gus Guerra, along with friend and employee Concetta “Connie” Piccinato, created the first Detroit-Style Pizza – a square-shaped pie that was the first of its kind in a world of round pizza.

According to a recent study by Anytime Estimate , Detroit was named the No. 1 pizza city in America. It’s no coincidence the Motor City is where the Detroit-Style Pizza originated 76 years ago.

About National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day recognizes the square-cut pizza style first served at Buddy’s Pizza in 1946 in the city that also gave us Madonna, the Mustang, and the first paved road. The national observance was founded by Buddy’s Pizza and takes place on June 23. Detroit-Style Pizza has grown beyond Buddy’s into a nationwide phenomenon that you can find from Brooklyn to Denver to Los Angeles. For more information on the observance, visit https://nationaldaycalendar.com/media-alert-new-day-proclamation-national-detroit-style-pizza-day-june-23/ .

About Buddy’s Pizza

In 1946, Buddy’s Pizza became the birthplace of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza. For more than seven decades, the restaurant has been feeding patrons and earning accolades from fans across the nation, including recognition from CBS This Morning, USA Today, Zagat, Food Network, Pizza Today, Eater, Travel Channel, and more. Consistently voted Detroit’s number one pizza locally, regionally and nationally, the Farmington Hills-based restaurant remains true to its Detroit roots, legacy and traditions that began on the corner of Six Mile and Conant years ago. For more information, visit www.buddyspizza.com or connect with Buddy’s on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/buddyspizza ), Twitter (@BuddysPizza) and Instagram (@BuddysPizzaDET).

