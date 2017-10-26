Budding 'Greenhouse' restaurant in Allentown to feature farm-to-table cuisine, made-on-site wine

In 2015, fans of lilies, roses and other fresh flowers were saddened by the closure of Roth’s Flowers after nearly 80 years of operation in Allentown’s West End.

Now, a new business is blooming at the 2126 Tilghman St. site.

Greenhouse, an Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes made with local ingredients, is expected to open in 3-4 months, according to Salvina Pitruzzella, who will operate the business with her brother, Antonio Pitruzzella.

The 90-seat restaurant will feature a “farm-to-table seasonal menu,” with homemade pastas, wood-oven pizzas and more, Salvina said.

Made-from-scratch dishes will feature humanely-raised meats and organic cheeses and produce, including some from trees and other plants that will fill the existing greenhouse, Salvina said.

“We’re trying to be sustainable as much as we can,” she said. “We’re working with local farmers and we’re basically getting a freezer because the health department wants us to have it. We don’t plan on using it.”

Salvina, who lives in the West End, purchased the former flower shop property to give the area a vibrant new restaurant, where people wouldn’t question where the food is being sourced.

“My main issue is not knowing where my food comes from when I go out,” she said.

Greenhouse’s full bar, specializing in local craft beverages, will feature 10 beers on draft and 10 wines on draft.

Wine will be made on site and guests will be able to purchase bottles to take home.

Outdoor seating is planned.

