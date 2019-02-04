Bucks distillery is third anchor tenant of forthcoming Quakertown public market

A third anchor tenant has been confirmed for the forthcoming Trolley Barn Public Market in downtown Quakertown.

Pipersville-based distillery Hewn Spirits, founded in 2014 by head distiller Sean Tracy, has signed an agreement to open at the market at East Broad and Front streets in early 2020, according to developer Chris LaBonge.

The news completes a vision that LaBonge and his partner, Ian Jeffery, have for the upcoming venue: a trio of craft beverage producers.

In the fall, Lower Saucon Township-based Black River Farms and Easton-based Two Rivers Brewing Co. also announced plans to open tasting rooms as part of the 19,000-square-foot market, which is expected to house 12-14 tenants.

“We’re extremely excited,” LaBonge said. “[Hewn’s] products are fantastic and they’re brand is really strong. I love the fact that they come from a construction background where Sean actually built barns and did renovations on old buildings. It just fits our story perfectly.”

After 25 years of restoring and converting early American barns into custom homes, and an 8-year spiritual odyssey into the restoration of an 80-year-old Alaskan wooden fishing boat, Tracy had become deeply passionate about “historic things old and wooden,” according to the distillery’s website.

“That love of hewn objects, coupled with, among other things, a small still I received from my crew of timber framers one Christmas, led me down the path into the forbidden art of distillation,” Tracy wrote on the website.

Tracy’s new-found fascination with distilling collided with his love of old wood and good whiskey, leading him to experiment and study the effects of various old, rare and even extinct woods on the aging process of different spirits.

Reclamation American Single Malt Whiskey, for example, is made from premium malted barley and aged with hickory, chestnut or oak that’s been reclaimed from timbers up to 300 years old.

“The result is a whiskey that’s uncommonly soft, full, rich and complex to the taste,” the website reads.

Other spirits include Shipmate Gold Rum, Red Barn Rye Whiskey, Dark Hollow Pennsylvania Bourbon Whiskey and New Moon Moonshine.

Hewn, which also has a tasting room at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, Bucks County, grows its grains less than 10 miles from the Pipersville distillery.

Before it receives the grains, they are milled in a working 19th century Bucks County grist mill. Spent grains are then donated to local farms for cattle, pigs and chickens to consume.

In addition to selling bottles and offering tastings in Quakertown, Hewn also will produce its spirits on site.

“That’s what’s so exciting about Hewn,” LaBonge said. “Not only are they opening a tasting room, but they’re actually going to produce spirits in the facility, too.”

The Trolley Barn is expected to open in 12-14 months, but Two Rivers plans to open a temporary tasting room within a couple months in the former J&D Whistle Shop building next door.

An outdoor beer garden, with open-air seating, a pavilion and game area should open by the spring, according to LaBonge.

The former hobby shop at 106 E. Broad St. is adjacent to the main Trolley Barn structure and will eventually feature an interior connection, LaBonge said.

Then, in the fall or next winter, Two Rivers’ second-phase of plans involves moving the taproom into a 2,000-square-foot space inside the main public market building. All brewing operations will continue at the Easton location.

“We’re super excited because one of the things that we saw as very attractive is they’re going to have a nice, outdoor area for a beer garden,” Two Rivers co-owner Troy Reynard told The Morning Call in November. “So, that area between the building and the railroad tracks is going to be landscaped and we’ll be able to put picnic tables and some fire pits for when it gets cooler out there. It’s a really usable outdoor space, which we’re not blessed with in Easton.”

Black River Farms owners Andy and Kris Warner had been scoping out potential retail locations following the success of their winery tasting room, which opened in 2017. They saw a market opportunity in Quakertown, where Andy Warner has also developed a few buildings, and are excited to participate in the revitalization project.

“The Trolley Barn is going to be a game changer for Quakertown,” Andy Warner told The Morning Call in October. “We’re excited to be part of that dynamic and share the high-quality wines we’re making.”

Inspired by the popular indoor public market in Easton, Trolley Barn is central to Quakertown’s efforts to get more people downtown. LaBonge and Jeffery plan to spend more than $4 million renovating multiple buildings surrounding a dormant SEPTA train station, including a freight house building that is expected to host a restaurant.

Other prospective tenants that LaBonge and Jeffery are eyeing up for the public market include a deli, bakery, ice cream shop and brick-oven pizza shop.

