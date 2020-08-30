Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bucks County Vietnam War hero swears in Army recruits. His grandson was among them

August 30, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer

Vietnam vet swears in new recruits in Bucks County, including his grandson.