Bucks County landmark The Cascade Lodge finding new life as restaurant and event center

A scenic Bucks County landmark is finding new life under new owners.

The Cascade Lodge, a popular dining destination that closed a couple years ago after more than 70 years of business in Durham Township, is being transformed into Durham Springs Culinary Event Center and Cascade: The Restaurant at Durham Springs.

Dan Fehlig, of Lower Saucon Township, along with his partner, Ian Humphreys, purchased the 5065 Lehnenberg Road property in April 2017 and renovations began in July.

Finishing work continues and the pair hopes to open the newly-named operation in early fall.

“Cascade Lodge was much beloved by many people, including myself,” Fehlig said. “It opened originally in 1939, but in most recent years, it fell on hard times. We’re excited to bring the building back to its original glory while also adding some improvements.”

Fehlig, who has degrees in theater and architecture, worked as a server and manager at top New York restaurants such as The Four Seasons, 21 Club and The River Café before launching his Manhattan-based, high-end catering company, The Upper Crust, in 1983.

The catering company will now be avaible for Lehigh Valley area functions, beginning in mid-July.

“I’ve been in the food and hospitality industry for a long time,” Fehlig said. “I had 11 years of restaurant experience before launching my catering business of the last 34 years. So, with this new venture, I’m essentially molding the two together.”

The second-floor event center will offer flexibility to host functions of up to 300 guests with a dance floor or two smaller functions at the same time.

Cascade Lodge’s former kitchen, totaling more than 3,000 square feet, was scaled back and much of it has been incorporated into the venue’s large private event space, dubbed The Barn, Fehlig said.

A smaller event room will be referred to as The Club and both spaces will be able to be combined for even larger functions.

“The kitchen was much more than one would ever need, so we took the last wing and turned it into a barn structure,” Fehlig said. “The outside looks like an actual barn and the whole one side consists of glass windows overlooking the property, including a series of ponds cascading down it.”

The first-floor restaurant, offering seating for 80-90 guests, will offer modern American cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal dishes, Fehlig said.

The culinary director will be Christopher Hirsheimer, Fehlig’s original Upper Crust chef who held editing gigs at Metropolitan Home and Saveur magazines before co-founding Canal House, a photo and design studio for cookbooks and magazines.

“She’s really internationally known for her food, cookbooks and food photography,” Fehlig said.

Cascade’s executive chef will be Francesco Martorella, a Palisades High School graduate who has worked at prominent Philadelphia restaurants such as Le Bec-Fin, Ciboulette and Bliss.

The menu is still being finalized, but Fehlig said there will be a wide variety of entrees tapping into the country’s melting pot of “all of the great cuisines of the world.”

A bar menu will offer gourmet personal pizzas and other “more accessible items for people not wanting a three-course dinner,” Fehlig said.

“Culinarily, we’re pretty serious,” Fehlig said. “We have great talent in the kitchen and plan to offer fine dining without an extravagant pricing structure. We’re not looking to be a destination or celebration restaurant. We want people to come once a week and feel at home, so there won’t be entrees in the $40 price range.”

The restaurant also will pride itself on service, with workers being trained to provide “formal but not haughty” and “efficient but not officious” service,” Fehlig said.

“A great meal comes through fantastic food and beverages and when you’re gently led through the experience, so you’re never made to feel uncomfortable,” Fehlig said. “The great restaurants do not intimidate.”

The restaurant will feature a new kitchen and 10-seat full bar with nearby banquette seating.

It will be open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (for brunch).

“Durham Springs has been designed for maximum flexibility and the restaurant will always be open regardless of what events are being held on-site,” Fehlig said. “Nothing is more annoying than going to eat at your favorite place and being told it’s closed for a private event.”

Originally a 1730s farmhouse, the Cascade Lodge, near the Delaware River between Kintnersville and Riegelsville in upper Bucks County, opened as a boardinghouse and vacation spot for urbanites from New York and Philadelphia in 1939.

Leisure activities such as horseback riding, swimming and tennis made it a popular spot until the boardinghouse business tapered off in the 1960s.

The Cascade Lodge then began to focus on its cuisine, eventually becoming known for its tableside flambe dishes.

Fehlig and Humphreys purchased the property from Sandy Knuth, whose father- and mother-in-laws established the lodge.

“We have the most wonderful buyer-seller relationship because she shared with me all of the wonderful stories behind the property and I made the promise that we wouldn’t forget them,” Fehlig said. “In fact, our bar will be called The Cascade Bar and there will be an entire wall of old photos of Cascade Lodge.”

Construction workers are in the final phase of renovations on the nearly 16,000-square-foot building, with remaining tasks including installing new carpeting, heating and air-conditioning sytems and more.

At the restaurant’s entrance, a new wheelchair lift is being installed to access both floors, and on the farmhouse’s second floor, crews are putting together a salon, complete with hair-washing sinks, for bridal parties.

“It’s a lot of finish work such as landscaping and installing all the fixtures,” Fehlig said. “The furniture is in storage and ready to go.”

The 33-acre property features several outdoor areas where ceremonies or entire weddings and other functions could be held, with ample space for large tents.

“People love the country experience for dining and weddings,” Fehlig said. “And we’re only minutes from the major Lehigh Valley centers — Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.”

According to Fehlig, whose had a house in Lower Saucon for 22 years, Durham Springs is a homecoming for him and Humphreys, who are excited to bring what they learned in New York back to the Lehigh Valley area.

“We’re coming home,” Fehlig said. “We get to be in the place we want to be around the people we care about doing what we love.”

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog