Bucks County-based OwowCow Creamery coming to Easton's Simon Silk Mill

In the past six months, Easton’s revived Simon Silk Mill has welcomed an impressive collection of food and beverage businesses, including Aussie café Tucker Silk Mill, Boser Geist Brewing Co. and Easton Wine Project.

Its sweetest addition, however, is slated to come this summer.

Bucks County-based OwowCow Creamery, named one of Trip Advisor’s Top 10 ice cream shops in the nation in 2013, is shooting to open its fourth store in June at the silk mill, according to general manager Shira Wade.

“We have had people coming out from the Valley for years, asking us to be a part of it,” Wade said. “Then this space opened up and we just love what they’re doing at the mill. We’re super psyched about it.”

The creamery, which debuted in 2009 at routes 412 and 563 in Ottsville, near Nockamixon State Park, uses many organic ingredients and offers unique flavors such as I Hate Chocolate (named by workers who found it hard to stir).

It has been spreading its sweetness the past several years, opening a store in Wrightstown, Bucks County, in 2011 and another location in Lambertville, N.J., in 2014.

A fifth store is slated to open in spring 2019 in Chalfont, Bucks County, Wade said.

The Easton store, offering the creamery’s full line of ice cream, will showcase the mill’s industrial heritage by maintaining its brick walls and exposed ceiling beams, Wade said.

“We’re really going to acknowledge what the building was,” Wade said.

OwowCow, which was named best ice cream by Philly Magazine in 2012, is licensed by the state Department of Agriculture to make ice cream using its own homemade base, which consists of four main ingredients — eggs, cream, cane sugar and honey.

"The ice cream's base is its heart," owner John Fezzuoglio told The Morning Call shortly after the business garnered its Trip Advisor accolade. "Most companies buy commercial bases, which, unfortunately, are rarely comprised of all-natural ingredients. Our ice cream is totally organic and completely chemical-free."

The 4105 Durham Road shop sources many ingredients from local suppliers, including Rick's Egg Farm, which is just up the road on Route 412.

"I love that we are able to share the wealth with our partners," Fezzuoglio said. "From Day 1, we've been using honey from Mondjack Apiaries in Whitehall Township. As we grow, they grow."

In addition to honey and cage-free eggs, other examples of local foods used by the creamery include strawberries from Trauger's Farm Market and mint from Peace Tree Farm, both in Kintnersville; peaches and blueberries from Solebury Orchards in Solebury Township, Bucks County;and lavender from Peace Valley Lavender Farm in New Britain Township.

Fezzuoglio and his team of helpers make many flavors that may seem unusual, but ultimately end up being hits with customers. Notable concoctions include mango habanero, chocolate jalapeno, grapefruit with chocolate-covered lemon peel and merlot sorbet (made with wine from Chaddsford Winery). Not all creations make it to customers though.

"There's an occasional bomb," Fezzuoglio said. "But when something bombs, it bombs in the back with me."

The creamery's ice cream lineup features about two dozen flavors, including rotating seasonal favorites such as pumpkin spice, butternut squash, eggnog and candy cane chip, as well as staples such as caramel cashew, mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream and house vanilla.

"It's all exploratory," Fezzuoglio said. "I love what I do, and I have fun. I don't have measuring cups or recipes. Every recipe that I have is in my head."

In addition to cones and cups of ice cream, OwowCow also serves sundaes and banana splits (with fresh and homemade toppings such as strawberries and toasted coconut), as well as milkshakes and ice cream floats.

