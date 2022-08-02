Bubble Tea Brand, TeaCupfuls, Launches Franchise Sales Effort

The boba tea franchise is now seeking franchisees across the country.

Bend, OR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boba tea franchise, TeaCupfuls , has just announced its nationwide franchise launch.

For TeaCupfuls founder, Loana Perez, the choice to franchise was due in part to the brand’s non-stop success and organic interest in franchising. “I’ve seen such growth in our store and we keep getting asked if we are a franchise,” stated Perez. “I saw an opportunity to grow through the development of our franchise model. I love to create new stores, so I thought that would be a win-win.”

TeaCupfuls has experienced high growth since its inception in 2017, offering an attractive menu that includes artisan boba teas . Each store also features seasonal eye-catching specialty drinks topped with unique items such as cotton candy, pocky, suckers, sea salt foam, mints, and more.

The bubble tea brand offers franchise partners an exclusive territory, a proven model, ongoing operational support, and marketing strategies. Each franchisee gains all of TeaCupfuls’ proprietary recipes, key vendor relationships, and ongoing field support. “The potential ROI is amazing and the start-up costs are low, especially if a franchisee secures a space that is a second generation restaurant,” stated Perez. “I opened both of my stores with only $50k.”

According to Perez, TeaCupfuls is branching out across the nation, specifically targeting warmer climates. “Hopefully we can sign a franchise partner in Florida, but I am open to all areas,” asserted Perez.

The company is targeting 64 stores over the next few years, with hopes of reaching that goal in half the time through opening corporate stores in addition to franchise growth. “Boba tea is up and coming and is starting to pop up everywhere,” pointed out Perez. “Now is the time to get ahead of it.”

Individuals interested in owning their own TeaCupfuls and investing in the boba tea franchise can visit www.teacupfulsfranchise.com to learn more.

About TeaCupfuls

TeaCupfuls is a unique boba tea shop specializing in delicious artisan boba tea. The menu includes a rotating seasonal selection of Instagram-worthy specialty drinks. For more information about TeaCupfuls, visit www.teacupfulsonline.com . Franchising information can be found at www.teacupsfulsfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Loana Perez

teacupfulscorporation@gmail.com

