Brunch with Santa, handmade bazaars and Christmas caroling, plus other weekend plans

With less than two weeks left before Christmas, are you feeling the holiday spirit? In case you need a boost of holiday cheer, check out these events around town and the suburbs, where you can shop handmade bazaars, chow down on brunch with Santa or sing holiday songs with a local choral ensemble.

1) Enjoy Christmas brunch with Santa at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, complete with petting zoo, train rides, a bounce house, arts and crafts, and a hot chocolate bar. The brunch buffet includes oysters on the half shell, snow crab legs, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie and cheese boards, plus salads and a carving station. $50/adults, $20/children. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. 221 N. Columbus Drive, 312-565-5258, bit.ly/2GbtxVN

2) Head to Revolution Tap Room for handcrafted holiday goods from more than 40 local artists selling their wares, plus beer and food trucks. Expect artists like Twinette Poterie, Soap Distillery, Reppin Pins, Edgewater Candles, and Aged & Infused. Free to attend, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 3340 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-588-2267, revbrew.com

3) Bring the kids, and get creative over brunch at Firefly Kitchen. After feasting on spinach Florentine eggs Benedict, foot-long grilled cheese and lobster scramble, roll up your sleeves and participate in cookie and gingerbread house decorating. $15 for cookie decorating; regular menu priced a la carte. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an appearance from Santa at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. .111 Green Bay Road, Wilmette, 224-408-2464, ffkitchen.com

4) Heavy Feather and Plant Shop Chicago are hosting a plant pop-up, so you can sip cocktails while shopping cacti. If you’re one of the first 25 people to buy a plant, you’ll receive a free cocktail off the event’s specialty menu. 8-11 p.m. Sunday. 2357 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-799-8504, heavyfeatherchicago.com

5) At “Caroling, Cocktails and Cookies,” enjoy Rogers Park Social’s bloody mary and mimosa bar from 2 to 3 p.m. (or other cocktails) while singing holiday carols with Unum, a choral vocal ensemble. Ten percent of all bar proceeds will go to Unum, and donations are welcome at the door. 2-6 p.m. Sunday. 6920 N. Glenwood Ave., 773-791-1419, rogersparksocial.com

6) Shop for Christmas gifts at the Hyde Park Handmade Artisan Bazaar at The Promontory. Expect locally crafted products like jewelry, accessories, shoes, clothing, candles, jams, cakes, cookies and more. Indulge in brunch downstairs, grab a drink and get ready to check names off your Christmas shopping list. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W, 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com

