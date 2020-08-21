Brunch Is Back at GuacAmigos in Newport Beach Harbor!

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) GuacAmigos in the heart of the Newport Beach Harbor has created a unqiue outdoor seating area to follow the California restaurant dining restrictions and is now serving brunch every Saturday and Sunday.

GuacAmigos’ weekend brunch menu has all your favorites including Hacienda Chilaquiles, Churro French Toast, Mexican Eggs Benedict, Seafood Omelet, and new Mimosa flights served from 11am until 2pm every Saturday and Sunday.

GuacAmigos is still serving their mouthwatering favorite dishes including fresh made Guacamole, Lobster Tacos, Traditional Mexican Combos and Stuffed Burritos. In addition to the great eats they have high quality cocktails including the GuacAmigos‘ Margarita, The Birdman Old Fashioned, and the High Roller made with Jose Cuervo Reserva la Familia Extra Anejo. Their entire menu is available in their outdoor dining space.

GuacAmigos is accepting reservations for their outdoor seating area through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (949) 650-1818.

GuacAmigos is also running promotions for outdoor seating area and carry out including Margarita Monday and Taco Tuesday.

In addition to the outdoor seating GuacAmigos is open for carry out and delivery. They can be found on Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates.

GuacAmigos is located at 2607 West Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA .

For more information, please visit https://GuacAmigos.com

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

