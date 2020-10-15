Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Broward voters will face the cops if they become unruly — or refuse to wear masks

October 15, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel

You now need a mask to vote on Election Day in Broward.