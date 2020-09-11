Broward says it’s ready for bigger-than-ever turnout. But elections chief adds projections are a ‘bit of voodoo science’

Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci said Thursday he’s planning for higher-than-ever voter turnout in this year’s presidential election.He’s projecting 75% turnout in Broward County. At the same time more people are voting, Antonacci said, masses of people will switch from in-person voting to voting-by-mail – something that creates a host of potential problems because of the much higher volume and so many voters who don’t know the ins and outs because they’ve never done it before. Antonacci said there’s no way to know for certain what’s coming. “A lot of this is purely speculative. It’s a little bit of voodoo science and so who knows.”