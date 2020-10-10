Jennifer Lett / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Broward College mail voting forum includes elections supervisors and Trump supporter — but nobody from Democratic Party

October 10, 2020 | 9:00am
Jennifer Lett / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward College is conducting an online forum so the public can get an in-depth look at mail in voting, with provocative questions: “Is our election at stake? Will your vote be counted?” The provocative panel will be moderated by a political scientist and include the Broward and Palm Beach county supervisors of elections along with a supporter of President Donald Trump – but no Democratic Party representative.