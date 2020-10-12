Broward College changes course and adds a Democratic Party voice to forum on voting by mail

After announcing a public forum to explain voting by mail that included a leading Republican supporter of President Donald Trump — but no Democratic Party representative — Broward College has reversed course. A Democrat will now participate in the forum entitled “Mail-in Voting: Is our election at stake? Will your vote be counted?” even though a college spokeswoman last week said the original panel — with a professor, two county supervisors of elections and Republican Party leader — was adequate to examine the controversial subject.