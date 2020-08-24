Brothers-in-Law Open Their First MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Guilford, Connecticut

Nesh and Kal Patel are opening The Constitution State’s fourth MOOYAH, featuring the new brand redesign

Guilford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brother-in-law business partners Nesh and Kal Patel are opening their first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise featuring an updated store design, in the charming town of Guilford, Conn. on August 24th. The duo first tried MOOYAH at the Storrs, Conn. location and were so impressed by the product and experience that they wanted to open a MOOYAH restaurant of their own. The restaurant is located in the Guilford Commons at 1919 Boston Post Rd.

“We are passionate about wanting to provide the families in our communities with a great dining experience that the whole family can enjoy,” said Nesh. “MOOYAH not only offers affordable prices, but the fresh food is outstanding.”

Once they started looking into the franchise opportunity, the Patels were inspired to own a MOOYAH because of the close connection Franchise Owners have with the corporate team.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new location with another set of new Franchise Owners, Kal and Nesh,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “We are looking forward to growing our presence by adding our fourth location in Connecticut and further strengthening our presence in the Northeast. We plan to continue to serve communities in the state by adding five additional locations and 125 jobs across Connecticut.”

Nesh’s career has been in electronics at Samsung electronics, and he also has experience working as a manager of five Dunkin Donuts locations where he oversaw more than 80 employees. Kal has a background in computer science and worked in multiple aerospace industries with a long career in IT at Pratt & Whitney. The pair have been business partners for 15 years and own a liquor store along the Shoreline. They were always interested in exploring the food industry and after trying MOOYAH and researching the brand, they knew this would be the next business venture for them.

In February, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring the new design that showcases updated dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo. The Guilford restaurant is one of the first 10 locations nationally to be designed with the updated look, along with the University of Connecticut location that was recently remodeled.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

