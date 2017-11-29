Brother Duo Brings Dickey’s Texas-style Barbecue to Springboro

Kevin and Randy Daniel

Springboro, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit begins four weeks of specials and giveaways at their Springboro location on November 30, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location is owned by current Dickey’s franchisees Kevin and Randy Daniel.

The new location will offer $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit always has been a family-run, family-oriented business and that is something we pride ourselves on,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Having experienced franchisees, such as the Daniel brothers, eager to open new locations is a testament not only to the success of our business, but the brand as a whole.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may register to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This location will be Kevin and Randy Daniel’s third Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location to open with ten more stores planned to open in the greater Cincinnati area. “We look forward to opening this location as barbecue is an underserved segment in this area and we know residents of this community will love Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue,” says Randy Daniel. “Dickey’s is a quality product and we are proud to have the opportunity to serve it to our community.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Springboro is located at 752 Gardner Rd. Springboro, OH 45066. The phone number is 937-550-4826.

