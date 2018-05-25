Brooklyn’s Charming New Emma’s Torch is a Restaurant Run by Refugees

Founded by Kerry Brodie as a program to teach culinary skills to refugees, Emma’s Torch has been a shining example in opposition to the spiteful anti-immigrant Trumpian zeitgeist. Indeed, students have notably gone on to jobs at such prominent New York restaurants as Little Park and The Dutch.

Now, after a series of pop-ups, the program at last has its own permanent restaurant. Bearing the same name (which is an homage to 19th Century poet and activist Emma Lazarus, whose words, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” are famously inscribed on the Statue of Liberty), it’s located on a buzzy stretch of Smith Street, sort of Carroll Gardens’ restaurant row – and is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and for brunch on the weekends.

What to expect?

A tight, thoughtfully curated menu of beautifully prepared updates on comfort classics, served in a charmingly welcoming space. To wit, for dinner: tamarind barbecue wings with yogurt dipping sauce; grilled summer squash with eggplant caviar; shawarma spiced lamb shank; and grilled branzino with pepper stew. But brunch is a special treat, for the delectable strawberry pecan waffles, or the artfully composed Turkish breakfast platter. They also have a top notch catering service.

The best, and most important part? Every visit means standing athwart those unenlightened attitudes that seek to dehumanize the world’s refugee population. A bright beacon of positivity, then, amidst the prevailing divisiveness.

