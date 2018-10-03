Brooklyn pizzeria Roberta's opens at the Platform in Culver City

Roberta’s, the archetypal and excellent Brooklyn hipster pizzeria, has opened in the Platform in Culver City.

This is the first bricks-and-mortar expansion for the restaurant, made famous by its leopard-spotted, wood-fired pies, rooftop-raised ingredients and restaurant-adjacent radio station.

While its East Coast flagship earned a reputation for freewheeling mayhem (in the Roberta’s cookbook, there’s a photo of the yard outside the restaurant turned into a dirt bike track), this new location features a fresh-pressed, juice-centric cocktail menu and several dishes exclusive to the West Coast.

Cocktails include the Zero Wolf, tequila with beet, lime, blood orange and grapefruit juices, and an aquavit, caraway and fresh carrot concoction called the Guy in the Kimono.

Roberta’s classics have come east, including the Bee Sting, an improbably wonderful marriage of spicy soppressata and honey on top of a pizza; L.A.-only dishes include sea urchin with clam broth, local seaweeds, pears, and Northern California polenta, and a salad of small gem lettuces with Red Flame grapes, kefir dressing and everything bagel seasoning.

A Wagyu sirloin dry-aged for 90 days in an in-house meat locker and a grilled Berkshire pork collar with Pink Pearl apples, both prepared on the wood-fired grill, are similarly found only at the new location.

Carlo Mirarchi, the chef-owner, has, like most transplants, fallen hard for the produce here. “And the weather isn’t too bad, too. I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

The design of the space pays homage to the pizza slice, with triangular motifs used throughout the furniture, tiles and light fixtures.

Roberta’s

Where: 8810 Washington Blvd., Culver City

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Info: www.robertaspizza.com

