Brooklyn pizza mecca Roberta's hosting Pilsen pop-up

Gather round, friends, and let me tell you about the siren song of Roberta’s pizza.

As a former Brooklyn dweller, I’ll have the occasional sense memory of the Bushwick pizzeria’s highly craveable, wood-fired crust mimicking impossibly chewy-and-crispy Neopolitan crusts, with topping combinations that speak to New York bravado: radicchio, pancetta, scallion and jalapeno; or onions, capers, pork sausage, mozzarella, and jalapeno; or spicy soppressata and honey.

I don’t miss much about NYC, but I do miss Roberta’s.

This weekend, the celebrated pizza joint is swinging through Chicago, in partnership with Dusek’s in Pilsen. Serving dinner Saturday (4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Roberta’s team will sling pizza pies for takeout and dine-in.

From the sound of it, the experience will come as close to the real Roberta’s experience as possible, down to preparing the pizza’s in Dusek’s own wood-fired hearth. The menu will feature the restaurant’s classic margherita, the Famous Original (with tomato, mozzarella, caciocavallo and Parmigiano cheeses, oregano and chile), the Bee Sting (topped with previously mentioned spicy soppressata and honey) and a Chicago-inspired pie. A collaboration between Roberta’s and Dusek’s, the pan-style pizza will be topped with arrabbiata sauce and four cheeses (ricotta, caciocavallo, mozzarella, Parmigiano), plus garlic, pepperoni and sausage. A breakfast-style pizza will be available Sunday. The pop-up will only run this weekend, and only while supplies last.

Is this a hint that Chicago will get its own Roberta’s soon? Paulie Gee’s, another excellent Brooklyn pizza purveyor, has been going strong since last summer in Logan Square, so maybe there’s hope.

Roberta’s at Dusek’s, 1227 W. 18th St., 312-526-3851