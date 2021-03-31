Innovative dumpling franchise coming to Hoboken in summer 2021

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The groundbreaking 24-hour dumpling concept, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , today announced a franchise deal to bring eight units to the state of New Jersey. The first location is set to open in Hoboken this summer at 514 Washington Street, and three additional leases have been signed for the Newark and Montclair area. Another eight locations are under development in the Garden State and the concept’s founder, Stratis Morfogen, expects the state to house a total of 16 – 20 units, making the quick service restaurant (QSR) a local hotspot.

“A teaspoon of inspiration, a glass half full of motivation, a handful of dedication to details, three generations of ambitious drive, and a whole Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Eight-Unit Franchise Deal for New Jersey lotta of LOVE, is what I’d call a recipe for success,” said New Jersey franchisee Nick Desai. “Hearing the story of how this concept came to life, along with embracing the over 100 years of collective restauranteurship that Stratis brings to this QSR, was enough to know this is a winner. I am very excited to be a part of the evolution of one of my favorite foods and having the opportunity to bring it to my home state of New Jersey.”

The state-of-the-art restaurant will bring back the Automat of yesteryear into 2021 along with the most innovative technology of today and Zero Human Interaction (ZHI) throughout the entire grab-and-go process. The innovative food locker technology from ONDO, powered by Panasonic, will offer guests a safe and easy option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Safety measures being implemented at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will include contact-free ordering kiosks powered by TRAY, which allow customers to order ahead or scan a QR code at the kiosk, enabling them to order directly from their mobile phone. The order is sent to TRAY’s glove-enabled kitchen display system, then placed in the temperature-controlled lockers for easy pickup.

“We are so thrilled to have Nick and his partners join the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop family,” said Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop founder. “After meeting and getting to know him, his team and all of their successful businesses, I know we’ll be able to do a New Jersey takeover throughout this great state.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is rapidly expanding in the North East with no signs of slowing down. They have partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant, set to open its flagship location in the East Village in early 2021. The 24-hour restaurant will have a contactless ordering system and bring back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic will offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will feature 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Christine Pedraza

Fransmart

cgolden@fransmart.com

703-717-5623

